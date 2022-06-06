There will be more semifinal action on Vermont's baseball and softball diamonds than you can shake a bat at.
All eight semifinal games across baseball and softball are scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
It will be hard to contain the excitement with a big crowd expected at Proctor's Elms Street Youth League Complex with neighboring rival West Rutland in town for the Division IV softball semifinal.
Proctor swept Westside during the season but the last game was a narrow 12-11 decision.
They will be pulling out all the stops to make the game an event with Proctor's Mike Knowles providing music between innings and announcing each batter.
The Phantoms are the top seed and bring a record of 14-1 into the game against No. 4 and 12-5 West Rutland.
Pitchers Cadence Goodwin for Proctor and Westside's Peyton Guay have been consistent and are backed by solid defenses.
But they both face the challenge of hard-hitting lineups.
The other D-IV semifinal pits No. 6 and 10-6 Richford at No. 2 and 11-2 Danville.
SOFTBALL
DIVISION I
Nobody has beaten BFA-St. Albans yet. The Comets bring a 17-0 record to the party. Trying to pull the upset will be No. 5 Essex, 11-5.
BFA coach Bert Bethiaume is one of only two coaches in Vermont to eclipse the 500-victory mark and this season he has a new pitching coach in Kayla Wood, the former Brattleboro Union High School and Castleton University pitching star.
The Comets are shooting for their third straight state title.
The other semifinal has No. 6 St. Johsnbury (13-5) traveling to No. 2 and 14-3 South Burlington.
DIVISION II
No. 1 Lyndon is still perfect at 17-0 and will try to stay that way when it hosts the No. 5 and 10-6 Middlebury Tigers.
The Vikings are trying to repeat after beating Enosburg in the state championship game in 2021.
Enosburg (No. 3 and 13--3) is back in the semifinals. The Hornets will travel to No. 2 Mount Abraham, 14-3.
Mount Abe has a lot of thump in the middle of the lineup with Cami Willsey, Eve McCormick and Payton Vincent all batting over .400.
The Eagles boast three starting pitchers with Vincent and McCormick each logging a win in the playoffs. But Willsey pitched well against Enosburg this season and could get the ball on Tuesday.
If the Eagles decide to play small ball, they have the weapons for that, too. Madelyn Hayden bunted for three straight base hits in the quarterfinals against Spaulding.
DIVISION III
Oxbow defeated BFA-Fairfax 8-6 in a thrilling Division III state final and now the Olympians want to get back to Castletoon University and repeat.
First, they will have to beat No. 5 Lake Region (7-7) in Bradford. The top-seeded O's bring a 12-3 mark into the game.
The other semifinal has upstart Green Mountain (9-7) at No. 2 Vergennes, 9-7.
Green Mountain upset No. 3 Bellows Falls, a team that it lost twice to during the season, by a score of 7-5 on Saturday.
GM's Brie Howe-Lynch pitched solidly against Bellows Falls and her defense backed her with some strong play. Howe-Lynch also fielded her own position well, making a couple of tough plays on hard hit balls back to the circle.
That type of defense will be needed to pick off another higher seeded team.
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
No. 1 CVU is looking to repeat in Division I baseball and the Redhawks are a favorite to do so with the top seed and a 13-2 record. Standing in their way is No. 4 and 12-5 Essex.
The other D-I semifinal has No. 7 Burlington (12-6) making the long trip down to No. 3 Brattleboro. The Colonels bring a 12-4 mark to the party.
DIVISION II
There can't be more excitement than there is in Barre where No. 1 Spaulding (16-1) is hosting No. 5 U-32 (12-5) in a battle of neighboring rivals. U-32 won the crown in 2021 by shutting out Spaulding 5-0 in the championship game.
The other semifinal matches No. 6 Hartford (9-8) against No. 2 Lyndon (15-3) in Lyndon.
DIVISION III
The Hazen Union Wildcats would love to follow up their state championship in basketball with another in baseball.
They have the potential to do that as the top seed. The Wildcats bring a 14-2 mark into the semifinal game against No. 4 and 11-4 Thetford.
The other semifinal has defending state champion Peoples Academy (No. 3 and 13-2) traveling to No. 2 and 13-4 Bellows Falls.
They love their Terriers in Bellows Falls and fans living in a house just beyond the outfield fence have painted their Adirondack chairs BF purple. They have a great vantage point to watch games.
They should see a good one on Tuesday.
DIVISION IV
White River Valley and Blue Mountain met in the D-IV state final last year with WRV bringing home the hardware.
All year, fans have talked about the 2022 D-IV state championship baseball game being a rematch between WRV and the Bucks.
They are on course for that to happen with the Bucks being the top seed and the Wildcats the No. 2 seed.
Blue Mountain must get by Upper Valley rival Rivendell, the No. 4 seed with a mark of 8-5. The Wildcats' obstacle is No. 3 Arlington, 10-3.
