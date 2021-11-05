Sitting here wondering what it is going to take to turn around the fortunes of the Springfield boys basketball program? Once upon a time, the Cosmos were on top of the basketball world, however the truth is, those times have been few and far between.
Springfield boys basketball has not put together a winning record since 2009. The records say though, that was one heck of a season.
Pete Peck was in charge and the Green and White put together a parade down main street when the 2008-2009 edition raced through the Vermont Division II state tournament outscoring the competition by the average score of 67-37 including a 59-31 victory over Vergennes in the finale. Vergennes was a Final Four fixture during that time with eight Final Four appearances in a twelve year stretch.
The early 2000’s saw some strong basketball and the school had two Final Four appearances in back to back years in 2004 and 2005 under Mike Hatt, when the two teams put together a 35-5 mark over the two regular seasons and fell short versus Montpelier in both times in semifinal games at the Barre Auditorium.
Prior to those successful years, Springfield had competed at the Division I level. Their last heyday in DI had come back in the 1975 season when the Cosmos made an appearance in Patrick Gym at the University of Vermont reaching the finals before bowing to Mount Anthony in the championship game.
Springfield’s enrollment has fallen over the years and they were the last area holdout of Springfield, Bellows Falls and Windsor to remain competing at the Division I level. Each of those schools had been at the highest level for years, but enrollment eventually caught up with each one.
Way back before Vermont began having a statewide basketball tournament, which started in 1966, there were separate four team exclusive Southern and Northern Tournaments. The Southern Tourney was always held at Springfield’s Riverside Gym, which at the time was the Taj Mahal of Vermont Basketball and was sold out for every tournament game.
The Cosmos were such a basketball power during that stretch of time under Bo Birsky and Richie Wyman that they made the Southern Tournament eleven times in twelve years in one stretch of time, reaching the finals in six of those seasons and capturing state crowns in 1956, 1957 and 1960 over Montpelier 44-43, Burlington 43-38 and Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 44-42 respectively.
That BFA team featured one of the greatest Vermont High School athletes of all-time, Ollie Dunlap, who stood out in basketball, but went on to play football at Michigan State.
So, despite questions about recent hoop success, Springfield has and could be considered a basketball town and that is exactly what the new Cosmos coach Mike Byrne is happy to hear.
In a perfect introduction, you need to know Byrne comes from Indiana, which many readers know, is a king of basketball to those who live there. He was born and bred there and tells us, “I’ve always coached basketball.”
He was an engineer, who has a family who has coveted living in the mountains. Thus, a little over a year ago, they arrived in Vermont. For his first winter here with a pandemic going on, he coached the junior varsity boys team at Middlebury High School.
Since then he has been chasing a varsity job. He has worked with varsity level athletes for many years and his opportunity in Vermont has come at Springfield High School.
Byrne knows that wins have been hard to come by, but he believes in his own ability to coach and he hears there are some athletes headed towards or in their early years of high school.
“I am also hearing that we could have some seniors, who can help in the building process and have the needed leadership skills,” Byrne said.
“In a perfect world my style of basketball would end up with a 63-50 win. I am a man defense guy, who likes to run a continuity offense. I don’t want to load them down with sets which finds some guys standing around. I see the history and have heard some things, but I think we will do okay here.”
Byrne was asked since he has coached a lot of basketball over his 42 years, if he has ever been in charge of a team of Green and White athletes before, without hesitation he quipped, “No, but I’m Irish, so Green and White will be a perfect fit for me.
“I certainly realize the job is to build a program and I’m up for that. The fact I was able to coach in Vermont last year and learn the ropes of what the sport is like here is invaluable. I can’t wait to start.”
That start will come on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Springfield’s Dressel Gym against Arlington. Byrne only has to wait thirty-six days. Believe me Mike, that’s soon enough.
