Sophie McGovern remembers the bus ride from Rutland back to Northfield last season. How could she or the rest of the Norwich hockey team forget it?
Friday’s game at Spartan Arena might help.
The Cadets dominated Castleton 8-0 in a New England Hockey Conference game to complete a two-game season’s sweep, something the Cadets let slip through their fingers in the 2018-19 season.
Senior captain McGovern was one of three Cadets with a pair of goals as they beat Castleton by a cumulative 13-0 this year, fortifying their grip on first place in the NEHC in the process.
Last year, the Cadets rocked the Spartans 8-0 in at their home Kreitzberg Arena then had to settle for a very disappointing 3-3 tie in the rematch.
“I definitely don’t forget that. You hang on to that,” McGovern said.
“You definitely, after the next season, have our goals to be better than last year. And I think we have a lot of experienced girls on this team. We’ve kind of been through the ups and downs and coming into this game we took that and said we’re not ever going to let that happen again.”
Norwich built a 3-0 lead in the first period, the third goal shorthanded when the Cadets blew up an opening for the Spartans to lay the foundation for a comeback.
Only 41 seconds into the second period McGovern scored her first goal to bump the lead to 4-0 and the eighth-ranked Cadets kept pulling away.
They now control the NEHC at 9-0 (12-4-1 overall) with Castleton (7-3) their closest pursuer.
Amanda Conway and Kelley Madden had two goals apiece for the Cadets as they won for the second straight time following an 0-3-1 stretch.
“I felt really good,” said McGovern, after scoring her eighth and ninth goals of the year. “I know the girls did. This one just clicked. I think we’re back to where we want to be which is really good.”
Castleton slipped to 10-8-1 but it was not for the lack of a better effort than the Spartans put forth in Northfield in a 5-0 loss in December. They came out skating harder and checking hard and did not back down from the Cadets.
It didn’t matter, largely because of a Norwich first line that accounted for six points, with Conway getting her two goals and she and Julia Massota an assist.
The Cadets’ fifth goal, by McGovern on the power play, knocked Spartans goalie Alexis Kalm out of the game in favor of Katlyn Hathaway, who had 18 saves to Kalm’s 22.
Norwich outshot the Spartans 48-16, with Cadets keeper Alexa Berg recording a 16-save shutout.
Senior defender Maddi Blauth started the scoring when she found an open patch of ice, took a stride and roofed a wrist shot over Kalm’s right shoulder, the puck bouncing into the net off the crossbar. After Kalm, who had 46 saves in the first meeting, withstood a quick flurry of shots, the Cadets scored off a faceoff at the right wing circle. Molly Flanagan won the draw and Blossom Truel scored with a screened shot.
It became 3-0 after the Cadets cleared the puck on a Castleton man advantage. While a Spartan was first to reach the puck near the Castleton net, Conway swooped in, stole it and pushed it past the unprotected keeper for a shorthanded score.
McGovern’s goal from Conway early in the second kept the momentum going the Cadets’ way and a power-play goal made it 5-0 when McGovern tipped in a centering pass from Samantha Benoit with 7:06 left in the middle session.
Conway added her season’s 13th goal later in the second and Madden scored twice in the third to cap the victory.
Norwich has 13 goals in its last two games after giving up as many in a rough stretch against Elmira, Plattsburgh and Amherst.
Castleton had a nice 2-0-1 run smashed and now tries to regain momentum next Friday at Johnson & Wales. As for Norwich, the Cadets seem to have their mojo back as they head to a game at New England College on Saturday.
“This year has been one of the closest groups,” said McGovern. “We all have the same idea. You don’t even have to say it really, you just know. Every day we come in and give 100 percent.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
