BARRE - The Norwich University basketball teams have a far brighter outlook following Saturday's games at the Granite City Shootout. The Cadets broke through for their first win of the season in men's basketball, smothering Castleton University 70-48 and the Norwich women won for the second time in two days by pulling away from Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, 56-46 at the Barre Auditorium..
It was mixed review for Castleton. The men's team struggled mightily against the Cadets but the Castleton women ran their record to 5-0 by romping past NVU-Johnson, 75-37.
The Granite City Shootout was the perfect antidote for a Norwich women's team that brought an 0-3 record into the event but left it 2-3.
NVC-Lyndon was very much in the game against the Cadets, trailing by a scant three points (43-40) in the fourth quarter but this is where Norwich's Riley Bennett extinguished the Hornets' hopes.
Bennett drilled consecutive 3-point field goals to extend the lead to 49-40 and the Cadets were not threatened again.
"I have been working on extending my range," said Bennett who was pretty much a mid-range jump shooter at Bishop Brady High School in New Hampshire. "
The world looks a lot different for the Cadets at 2-3 than it did when they entered the Barre Auditorium on Friday without a win.
"I think this is something we really needed. This is definitely a pick-me-up," Bennett said.
WOMEN
Norwich 56, NVU-Lyndon 46
The Cadets went downstairs to the locker room at halftime with a tenuous 26-23 lead.
Coach Mark Zacher made some defensive adjustments and the Cadets won the third quarter 15-7.
"We changed the defense a little. They liked to do a dribble handoff so we talked about taking that away so they couldn't get into the offense," Zacher said.
Bennett led the Cadets with 17 points by making good on three of her four attempts beyond the 3-point arc.
KristieAnn DeSilvio followed with 11 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Caleigh Travers had a big game off the bench for the Cadets with 12 rebounds to go with her six points. Kailynne Frederick contributed nine points and five rebounds.
It was a tight game most of the way with four ties and four lead changes but Bennett's long-range shooting early in the fourth quarter changed the tenor of the contest in a blink.
The Hornets also had to play down the stretch without their two top players, Alissa Mitchell and Cabot's Alisha Celley who fouled out. Mitchell finished with 14 points and Celley had 11 points and eight rebounds.
NVU-Lyndon fell to 1-4.
Castleton 75, NVU-Johnson 37
This one was over early with the Spartans forging a 40-16 lead by halftime.
Castleton coach Tim Barrett got to play his roster and 11 players scored.
Point guard Elise Magro led the scoring parade with 14 points in just 21 minutes. The freshman from Rutland had a solid all-round game with four rebounds, three assists and a couple of steals.
Joining her in double figures were West Rutland's Brooke Raiche with 11 and Enosburg's Emilee Bose with 10.
Bose has been a mainstay during this unbeaten start to the season after missing all of last season with an injury.
"I wouldn't say that I am 100 percent yet but I'm getting there," Bose said.
Bose, like her teammate Alexis Quenneville of Fair Haven, got to celebrate a high school state championship on this same floor.
"I love coming back here," said Bose who helped lead Enosburg to the state crown in her senior season.
Bose said that despite the lopsided score, the Spartans are able to get something out of such a game.
"We work on our offense and on getting better collectively," she said.
Barrett was pleased with the way his players kept their focus after the outcome had been decided.
"We had the same situation against Thomas College and we kind of fell asleep in the second half. Today was much better," Barrett said.
Alexandra Barry led the 0-6 Badgers with eight points.
MEN
Norwich 70, Castleton 48
The Cadets led 38-28 at halftime and pulled steadily away to the 70-48 win, their first in six tries.
"I am thrilled. I am really happy for the kids. This is a great group of kids who have practiced hard," Norwich coach Paul Booth said.
"This is really still a very young team."
What pleased Booth most was the defense.
"We had been giving up 80-plus points a game. All the years I have been here (27) I have had teams who were challenged offensively but we have always competed on the defensive end.
"Giving up just 48 points in today's game is pretty good."
Jaydon Cousin had 15 points to lead the Cadets. Kyle Booth followed with 12 and Jesse Davis and Benjamin Mitchell added 11 and 10, respectively.
Dan Bertrand help key that defense with three steals and Booth had a game-high seven assists with some deft interior passing.
Terrin Roy had 12 points to lead the Spartans in scoring. Remy Brown added 11 and Igor Almeida 10.
The Spartans were beaten up on the glass where Norwich held a 42-25 edge in rebounds. Bertrand grabbed 12 of those rebounds.
The Spartans fell to 1-3.
Vt. Tech 83, NVU-Johnson 75
The Vermont Tech men's basketball team ran its record to 7-2 in the final game of the Granite City Shootout on Saturday night by beating NVU-Johnson 83-75.
Vermont Tech next hosts Fisher College on Nov. 30.
