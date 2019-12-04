NORTHFIELD — The Norwich College Cadets demonstrated why they are the third-ranked Division III team in the nation with a 5-0 victory over instate rival Castleton in New England Hockey Conference play Wednesday night.
The Cadets out shot Castleton on net, 50-10, with Spartans keeper Alexis Kalm stopping 45 shots.
Norwich skated to a 3-0 lead in the first period and went on to take over sole possession of first place in the conference.
The loss was the fourth straight for 5-5 Castleton, which has cooled after winning five in a row.
Norwich is now 8-1, and 5-0 in the NEHC, where Castleton slips to 5-2.
The Cadets thoroughly dominated the opening period with the help of aggressive forechecking, clean puck handling and three Spartans penalties. Norwich cashed in one of them for a 2-0 lead when Carly Sedlar converted with an assist from Samantha Benoit.
Norwich outshot Castleton 20-2 for the opening session.
The Cadets started the scoring 7:03 into play when Maddi Blauth got her first goal of the year on a tip-in of an Amanda Conway shot.
Molly Flanagan’s nifty stickhandling accounted for the third goal when she weaved through the defense, brought the puck from left to right across the crease and stuffed it past Kalm.
Kalm nevertheless made some tough saves while amassing 17 for the period to just two for Cadets keeper Kate Winstanley.
Another 15 Kalm saves in the second period kept the score at 3-0.
The Spartans’ defense blocked another 22 shots through 40 minutes.
Castleton had its best chance to cut into the lead in the middle period with a 5-of-3 for 19 seconds but the back-to-back Cadets penalties failed to see any good Castleton threats.
The Spartans finished 0 for 5 on power-play chances.
Blossom Truel upped the lead to 4-0 3:10 into the third, tipping in a Sophie McGovern pass. Then, with Castleton on the power play, Ann-Frederique Guay scored shorthanded on a backhander for her sixth goal of the season and a 5-0 lead.
{span}Winstanley preserved the shutout with a dramatic glove save on Samantha Lawler’s shorthanded breakaway in the closing minutes.{/span}
Castleton will host Plymouth on Friday while the Cadets will visit Suffolk.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Keene 58, Castleton 56
CASTLETON — James Anozie’s layup at the buzzer lifted Keene over Castleton 58-56 in Little East basketball Wednesday.
Keene went the length of the floor in five seconds for the game-winning shot after Castleton turned over the ball with a chance to take the lead.
Keene is now 2-5 while Castleton fell to 1-5.
Marcus McCarthy led Keene with 18 points while Remy Brown had 19 to lead the Spartans.
The Spartans will visit UMass-Dartmouth on Saturday.
FOOD DRIVE SATURDAY
Rutland High School students will be going door to door in Rutland on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon seeking food and other donations to the Community Cupboard.
