The Norwich men’s hockey team will host Southern Maine at 7 p.m. Sunday in the the NEHC semifinals at Kreitzberg Arena.
The Cadets are the top-ranked team in the country, boasting a 22-2-2 overall record while standing at 16-1-1 in conference play. Southern Maine is 8-15-3 overall and 6-10-2 in the NEHC.
Norwich is gunning for its 14th NEHC Tournament title, while Southern Maine is in search of its first crown. The Cadets are riding a 16-game unbeaten streak. The Huskies are 3-3 in their last six games.
Norwich opened the NEHC Tournament with a 9-0 victory over Castleton. The Cadets ended Castleton’s season for the eighth time in the last nine years to advance to the semifinal round for the 11th straight season.
Southern Maine scored the biggest upset of the quarterfinal round by skating to a 3-2 victory over No. 2 Babson. The Huskies will make their first semifinal appearance since 2012, when they suffered a 3-2 to Norwich at Kreitzberg Arena. Southern Maine has never punched a ticket to the NEHC Championship.
The Cadets won their 20th regular season title in the last 22 years and earned the No. 1 seed for the NEHC Tournament. With a victory Saturday, Norwich would advance to host the NEHC Championship on March 7. Norwich is 49-7 all-time at Kreitzberg Arena in league postseason contests. The Cadets are 64-10-1 in all postseason games.
In the other semifinal matchup, No. 3 Hobart will host No. 4 New England College in Geneva, N.Y.
Hobart defeated Skidmore 4-2, while New England College knocked off UMass-Boston with a 4-1 win. Norwich and Hobart have met in the last two NEHC title games at Kreitzberg Arena.
Saturday’s game will mark the 42nd all-time meeting between Norwich and Southern Maine.
The Cadets hold a 37-3-1 lead in the all-time series. Norwich beat Southern Maine 1-0 earlier this season at Kreitzberg Arena and then battled to a hard-fought 2-2 come-from-behind overtime tie at Southern Maine in January.
Norwich beat Southern Maine 4-0 in the 2015 NEHC Quarterfinals in the last postseason meeting between the two schools. Southern Maine’s most recent victory against Norwich was an 8-3 win in 2007 in Gorham, Maine.
Norwich is led by second-year coach Cam Ellsworth, who has compiled a 45-7-5 record in his tenure at NU. Ellsworth previously served as an assistant and associate head coach at UMass Lowell for seven seasons prior to joining the Cadets.
Ellsworth earned his first NEHC Coach of the Year award and will now be a finalist for the Ed Jeremiah National Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
Southern Maine is led by Ed Harding, who is in his sixth season at the helm of the Huskies’ program. Harding has compiled a 38-94-14 record.
Norwich is led offensively by junior forward Felix Brassard, who has 18 goals and 11 assists for 29 points and was named to the NEHC All-Conference First Team.
Junior forward Coby Downs has nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points. Sophomore defenseman Gabriel Chicoine joined Brassard on the NEHC First Team and has five goals and a team-leading 24 assists. Sophomore Brett Ouderkirk has six goals and 16 assists for 22 points, while Taeron Lewis has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points.
Senior goalie Tom Aubrun has had a historic season, setting the Norwich single-season and career shutout records. He also set the new NCAA Division III record for consecutive shutouts (seven) and consecutive shutout minutes (452:31).
Aubrun has an 21-2-2 record with a 0.83 goals-against average and .964 save percentage. He was named the NEHC Goalie and Player of the Year for the second straight year.
Southern Maine (8-15-3, 6-10-2 NEHC) is led offensively by sophomore Adam Withers, who has six goals and 16 assists for 22 points. Junior defenseman Maverick Lynes has scored eight goals and tallied seven assists for 15 points.
Sophomore forward Michael Green has eight goals and six assists for 14 points. Senior Cody Braga has seven goals and seven assists for 14 points, while sophomore defenseman Derek Tillotson has five goals and five assists for 10 points.
In goal, junior Anthony D’Aloisio has compiled a 5-8-2 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Senior goalie Paul Leger is 2-5 with a 3.88 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.