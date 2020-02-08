These guys aren't number one for nothing.
Norwich came at Castleton in wave after wave and wore down the Spartans 5-0 in Saturday night's New England Hockey Conference matchup at Spartan Arena.
The prospects of a two-game season's sweep over the Cadets was alive and breathing through the better part of two periods. Then a late power-play goal - the second of two for the Cadets - in the second period bumped the score to 3-0 and helped dissolve those hopes.
The Cadets' Felix Brassard scored his 17th goal and goalie Tom Aubrun extended his scoreless minutes streak to 273 minutes with his eighth shutout and 15 saves.
The decision left Castleton still searching for the points needed to nail down the final seed in the NEHC playoffs while Norwich is steaming toward the conference title and the tournament's top seed.
It was 2-1 Castleton in an upset win in Northfield in December but having something to prove was far from the Cadets' thoughts when the puck dropped Saturday.
The Cadets are 11-0-2 since that game.
"I don't think we looked at it that way," said head coach Cam Ellsworth. "We're just trying to get better every game. We're trying to play our best game every night and tonight I think we played a very hard game and a very solid game from 60 (minutes) to zero.
"We played them right at the beginning of December and I'm happy that some of those improvements showed up tonight."
Norwich is 19-2-2 overall and 14-1-1 in the NEHC, where Castleton (5-16-2) dipped to 3-12-1.
The Cadets outshot Castleton 54-15.
"They've given up zero goals against in the last four games. Their defense is so tight and their forwards have good back pressure," said Castleton coach Bill Silengo. "We didn't generate offense tonight except for the power play. That's a big thing when you play these guys; you've got to find ways to generate some offense."
In the first period it was Castleton's backchecking, ability to match the Cadets' intensity and Brandon Collett's quick reflexes that kept things even. But the Cadets' speed, precise puck handling and knack of getting quickly into scoring position soon seized and maintained the game's momentum.
They scored 11:49 into the contest on Braedyn Aubin's rising shot from the right wing circle on their first power-play chance. There would be many more such opportunities with the Spartans taking 10 penalties, two of them 10-minute misconducts.
"They are such a good team and they skate so well you clutch and grab," Silengo said. "We had four selfish penalties today and we'll address that on Monday.
"That's the number-one team in the country. We've got to slow them down in the neutral zone and our defense … there's lapses we've got to tighten up."
Collett, who had 54 saves against the Cadets in Northfield, did his best to keep it 1-0 with back-to-back saves as the second period opened. A third shot in the flurry, by Gabriel Chicoine, rang the post.
Then Jack Griffin's tip-in after T.J. Dockery gathered a loose puck and fired a wrist shot from the right wing circle made it 2-0. The Castleton bench argued that Griffin's stick was high but was denied, and Griffin's first goal of the season stood.
Brassard, a junior from St. Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, collected his 17th goal and 27th point 1:18 before the second-period horn.
Aubrun preserved the shutout early in the third on a Castleton power play, stoning Mark Shroyer nose-to-nose.
"We think Tom is outstanding and we've played very well in front of him," said Ellsworth. "If we do have a breakdown he's there to make a big save for us. He's been great for us all year and the guys play very hard in front of him."
Aubrun entered the game with a 0.99 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage.
Jordan Hall scored the game's prettiest goal in the third period following an extraordinary play by Brett Ouderkirk. Ouderkirk split two defenders at the blue line, carried down the right wing and flicked a centering pass right on Hall's stick for a one-timer from the slot.
Collett was shaken up moments later and was forced to leave with 39 saves. His replacement, Kyle Alaverdy, had some fine saves among his 10 before Taeron Lewis's wraparound goal capped the scoring.
As Saturday night drew to a close, Norwich needed just one point in its remaining home games against Suffolk and Johnson and Wales (the conference's ninth- and 10th-place teams) to clinch the NEHC title outright.
Castleton, mired in an eight-game losing streak, hosts those same two teams on Friday (Suffolk) and Saturday. The Spartans are eighth in the NEHC with a one-point lead over Suffolk.
"It's been a tough stretch for us," Silengo said. "We've got to compartmentalize this and worry about Suffolk on Friday and worry about getting into the playoffs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.