The soundtrack for local stock car driver Dave Camara’s 2023 season could be Huey Lewis & The News singing Back in Time.
It has been 13 years since Camara has been in the seat.
His schedule will include running Saturdays at Fonda Speedway but he will compete a couple of Sundays at Devil’s Bowl Speedway — June 18 at the Short Track Super Series Modifieds “Slate Valley 50” and on Aug. 6 in the “Battle at the Bowl” in the 67-lap C.J. Richards Classic.
Both events pay $10,000 to win.
Camara is already part of Devil’s Bowl’s long history. He won back-to-back Modified track championships at the West Haven facility in 2001 and 2002.
Before Camara bagged those crowns at Devil’s Bowl, he also did the “repeat” at Fonda Speedway, winning track championships there in 1998 and 1999.
Thirteen years is a long hiatus and Camara knows it will take time to get acclimated. The first step comes on April 22 at Fonda’s 72nd season opener.
“It is a big learning year for me. The chassis have changed and there have been a lot of other changes. It will be a full year of learning big time,” Camara said.
The seed for the comeback was planted when he received some offers to drive. The most support came from Wes Moody who owns a landscaping business in Saranac Lake, New York.
Camara Slate and Cloud 9, a dispensary opening a branch in Fair Haven, also threw some support behind the venture as did some other businesses.
Moody is a veteran car owner under the banner of Moody Mile Motorsports.
“It blew me away that they wanted this old guy to drive for them,” Camara said.
The timing was right.
“My kids are a little older and I had some more time,” he said.
Fonda will be his main track but he really likes the direction that he sees Devil’s Bowl taking and is excited to return to the place where he had championship seasons.
He went back recently to a race there and was thrilled with what he saw in the way of the crowd.
“I was blown away by what I saw. It’s good to see. A lot of tracks are falling by the wayside,” Camara said.
“Mike (track proprietor Mike Bruno) has done a great job. And it’s not just Mike but his wife and others.
“I have been coaching youth sports like football and baseball and I am seeing a lot of the kids I coached now in a car at Devil’s Bowl.
“It is great to have local cars. You drive down the streets in Fair Haven and you see race cars in the driveways.”
When Camara’s team rolls into Devil’s Bowl on June 18, memories will cascade down upon him. Many will be very good memories, like the seasons of back-to-back track titles or family, friends and fans cheering wildly.
He will look up and see a familiar face belonging to Bob Bigelow, the flagman at the Bowl when he was winning his crowns.
Some of those fans witnessing the success in 2021 and 2022 will also be back.
But he knows a lot has also changed. He is extremely competitive but has no illusions about winning another championship his first year back.
Dave Camara’s season of learning is about to begin.
NOTES: Mike Bruno revealed on his weekly Podcast “Let’s Talk Racing” with Marty Kelly that his his son Johnny Bruno will not be returning to race this season due to commitments at the University of Central Florida where he is a student. ... The Devil’s Bowl 57th season opener is April 29 with the first practice slated for Saturday. ... The Devil is fast: Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas slogan is “Where Fast Is Fun.” Devil’s Bowl, Vermont style, uses “New England’s Fastest Dirt Track.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.