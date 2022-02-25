There will be a new public address voice at the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl when it is played on Aug. 6 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium. Mount St. Joseph 1980 graduate John Cameron has decided to relinquish that duty after being part of the Maple Sugar Bowl for nearly a quarter of a century in that capacity.
Cameron will get deserved recognition on Aug. 6 as the Grand Marshal of the Shriners’ pregame parade.
Cameron’s voice is familiar to stock car fans in the area, also. He described the action at Devil’s Bowl Speedway for 17 years beginning in 1967 when the West Haven track opened.
One of the highlights of his career came in in 2019 when he was the PA announcer at Yankee Stadium for the Dartmouth-Princeton football game. He had handled the public address job for Dartmouth home games for 24 years before that.
Dartmouth won the battle of unbeaten teams that day 27-10 to run its record to 8-0.
The name Cameron is a familiar one on Rutland radio. Howard Cameron, John’s father, described the action as a play-by-play radio announcer for the high school sports teams in the area and his cousin Mike Cameron’s voice is still heard on a Catamount Radio station delivering the news.
Mike’s father George Cameron was Vice President of a company owning several radio stations including WVMT and WSYB in Vermont.
The voice will be different this year when Vermont and New Hampshire clash in the 2022 Maple Sugar Bowl, but John Cameron will be visible as the Grand Marshal.
He will still handle the PA chores for Lebanon High School basketball.
BREWSTER IN FORMFair Haven graduate Courtney Brewster missed much of her freshman basketball season at Colby-Sawyer College from the ACL injury she suffered the previous year in the high school playoffs.
Once she came back, she wasted little time flashing her old form. The Chargers ended the season with a 66-55 loss to Elms College but Brewster had a solid line in the game with three steals, five rebounds, eight points and two assists.
CU’S VIRGINIA SWING
The Castleton University softball team is in the midst of their southern trip in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina but the school’s baseball team is back from its Virginia trip where the Spartans went 2-2.
“The No. 1 thing I liked about the trip was that we got to see pitching comparable to Little East Conference pitching,” Castleton coach Ted Shipley said. “We saw everyone’s front-line guys.
“We struggled at the plate. I knew we would because of how early it is.”
Shipley said he also liked what his own pitchers showed, particularly Aubrey Ramey and Riley Orr.
The Spartans were scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday at Eastern Nazarene in Quincy, Massachusetts but that game has been postponed.
CU’s next scheduled game is a doubleheader at Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey on March 5.
