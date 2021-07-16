Rutland High School’s Alumni Field is hallowed ground. It is where the state championship football games are played each November. It is where Otter Valley’s Carson Leary slashed, bulled and sprinted his way to a phenomenal 425 yards rushing in the Otters’ 33-14 victory over U-32 in the 2015 state championship game.
Across town, behind the old Rutland High is Flaitz Field. It is also hallowed ground. It is where Rutland High stars of long ago played. It was the scene of so many city rivalry games on Veterans Day between Rutland and Mount St. Joseph.
Flaitz Field is also where former Burr and Burton Academy head coach Jason Thomas attended the Vermont All-Star Football Camp for three years as a kid growing up in Poultney.
Leary and Thomas were among the people Vermont All-Star Football Camp Director Chris Redding had as speakers at Alumni Field on Thursday night, addressing the players about their football experiences and dispensing advice.
Thomas graduated in a class of 22 students at Poultney High School but wound up playing football at the University of Massachusetts.
Thomas told the aspiring young players, “I wanted to play at the highest level I could.”
He stressed the level of commitment.
“Football is a job at that next level,” he said.
Thomas also emphasized the importance of handling social media in the right way.
“What you put out there for public consumption will come back at you if it is negative,” he said. “What you put out there is out there for everybody.
“Social media didn’t exist when I was in high school. You guys have different problems than I did.”
Thomas said he loves Vermont football.
“This place is really special to me. I want to see you guys on rosters in college,” he said.
Braeden Zenelovic, a quarterback at the University of Albany where Redding is now an assistant coach, talked about work ethic.
“It’s not easy. Work as hard as you can, have no regrets. That’s the biggest thing,” Zenelovic said.
Tyler Higley, who played at Castleton University and is now is on the Western New England football staff, told the campers he never even thought of playing college football while he was a Brattleboro Union High quarterback.
“I played in the Shrine Game and doors started opening a little bit,” he said.
He made certain that the players realized that Division III football is also a large commitment with arduous offseason programs.
“It is also like a job. There is not a lot of free time,” Higley told them.
“I am not trying to scare you but I have seen a lot of kids come out for football who aren’t sure they want to play.”
Gavin Johnson will be reporting to the Division II Assumption College preseason camp on Aug. 8 as a freshman after an outstanding career at Mount Anthony Union High.
He credited Redding with encouraging him in pursuit of his dream.
“He kept telling me that I could get to the next level,” Johnson said. “Football can take you very many places.”
Hudson Valley Community College offensive line coach Mike Zaloga stressed the importance of academics. He told the players to meet with their teachers after school if they needed help.
Thomas related the way football lessons will carry over after they are done with the game.
“Things like attention to detail and teamwork are going to carry over into your life,” Thomas said.
Leary made the jump from Otter Valley to FCS (Division I-AA) New Hampshire.
He got across the importance of doing the extra things off the field as well, things like studying a lot of film.
Johnson, in an interview before Thursday night’s camp got underway, said he did not start playing football until ninth grade.
He pointed out how important it is that some of the youngest players at the camp were getting a head start.
“My brother Dreland Carey is going to be a freshman and he already knows what he’s doing,” Johnson said.
The players were put through an NFL style combine on Thursday night where they were tested in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, standing broad jump and shuttle run.
Johnson said it is important that the players were being exposed to the combine so that when they go to other camps at places like Penn State, Boston College and UMass, they will know what they are doing.
“That is why what we are doing here is important for Vermont football,” Johnson said.
Football in the Kingdom
Now much of the summer football action will shift to the Northeast Kingdom.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s new turf field will not be ready for the All-Star Football Camp and Alercio OLine Clinic on July 25 nor will it be ready for the Northeast Kingdom 7-on-7 Tournament on July 31 but the show will go on.
Those events will be held on the adjacent grass fields which St. Johnsbury coach Rick Alercio says are in “spectacular condition.”
Alercio said the new lighted turf field will be ready for the start of the Hilltoppers’ training camp on Aug. 16.
St. Johnsbury plans to enter two teams in the 7-on-7 tournament on July 31. The other teams that have committed to attend that event are Burr and Burton, Mount Mansfield, CVU, Colchester, North Country and Hanover and Lebanon from New Hampshire.
NOTES: Johnson and Assumption open the season on Sept. 4 at Kutztown State’s Andre Reed Stadium. ... Redding makes his coaching debut with UAlbany on Sept. 4 at North Dakota State.
