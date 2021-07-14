Jim Shortle goes together with Rutland football like Hornung and Taylor, Gifford and Webster or, for the younger set, Brady and Gronk.
It is all he has ever known.
“I’ve never coached anywhere else,” he said as he instructed players this week at his 19th consecutive Vermont All-Star Football Camp at Rutland’s Alumni Field.
He played quarterback at Mount St. Joseph where he was a key member of the 1976 team that many proclaim as the best high school team they have seen.
It was on to coach Rutland Rec football, flag football and then as an assistant coach on Mike Norman’s Rutland High staff.
He loves football. He loves Rutland. He loves this camp that he has come back to again and again.
“It is something I really look forward to every July,” Shortle said.
That 1976 MSJ juggernaut was paid one heck of a compliment the day in Claremont, New Hampshire while the Mounties were thumping the Stevens High Cardinals by a score of 58-16.
The broadcaster for the Claremont station said that MSJ was the best team he had seen all year and that the second best he had watched all season was MSJ’s second team.
Shortle said the feeling of respect was mutual despite the lopsided score.
“That was the hardest I had been hit all year. I remember saying, ‘I don’t know what they feed these guys.’”
Shortle’s enthusiasm for football never wanes. He squeezes in the job of Jack Healey’s analyst for Castleton University football games.
He wishes the turnout were bigger for the RHS football team, the way it was in years gone by when people would marvel at the size of Norman’s “Red Army” when it made its daily walk from the high school to its practice field at Northeast School.
“Sure I wish we had 30 more kids out for football but that’s not just here, that is across the country,” Shortle said.
“We’ve got to pay attention to the kids we have. These are the kids who want to be here.”
Fair Haven coach Jim Hill stops by during the week as much as he can. He has five of his Slaters at the camp.
“Next year I want to get 15 here,” Hill said.
Shortle is the familiar face as a fixture at the camp. Greg McGoldrick is a brand new face.
McGoldrick, a former quarterback at Anna Maria College, is beginning his first year on the Castleton University staff, working primarily with running backs.
He sent out numerous resumes and CU coach Tony Volpone brought him into the fold. He likes where he has landed.
“I always thought Castleton was the best offensive team in the conference for both running the ball and passing,” McGoldrick said.
“I love it here. I think we are going to have a great year.”
Another coach on the staff is Mount Anthony graduate Gavin Johnson who reports to Division II Assumption for preseason camp on Aug. 8.
He will be foregoing playing in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl on Aug. 7 due to his early reporting date.
“It’s coming right up,” Johnson said.
One of the highlights of the week-long camp will be the NFL style combine on Thursday evening. Players entering grades 9-12 will be tested in the 40-yard dash, the shuttle run, vertical jump and broad jump.
While they are testing, the younger players will be working on skill work.
