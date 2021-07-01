FAIR HAVEN — The 2020 COVID fall sports season was rough on a lot of teams. None more so than a Fair Haven boys soccer team that limped through a 1-8 campaign.
Then again, a lot of seasons have been like that lately for a program that last won a state crown in 1997 when a 0-0 tie with Enosburg gave them a co-championship.
There were glory years when the Slaters won three consecutive state titles from 1988 through 1990.
Coach Tim Dayton and his assistant David Carrabino want to bring those days back.
Carrabino was at the Heitkamp Family Track and Athletic Fields at Fair Haven Union High School overseeing his Slate Valley United team, a collection of players in grades 5-8 that practice each Tuesday and Thursday evening.
Carrabino moved the sessions from the grade school to the high school to reinforce the concept to the kids that this is a feeder program for the high school.
The Slaters open the varsity campaign on Aug. 28 at Pittsford’s Taranovich Field, a part of the Jimmy T Memorial Classic.
Carrabino knows the new feeder program won’t yield results for that game but you need to start someplace.
“My vision is that it is going to take time but that it will be worth it in the end,” Carrabino said.
Carrabino grew up in New Britain, Connecticut where the fields full of soccer games were plentiful.
“Being from an immigrant family, I have always loved soccer. It is my favorite sport,” Carrabino said.
Dayton knows a feeder program is the blueprint for a successful varsity program. He helped build a thriving club from scratch in Kansas.
“We both hope that we’ll be able to bring in coaches from Italy — for a very reasonable cost — to run summer camps, something I did with my club in Kansas,” Dayton said.
“Eventually we want to have a club team or two here,” Carrabino said.
Carrabino has a son on the varsity team and another on the way up. He does not see himself as one of those coaches who will leave the program when his children do.
“After my kids are gone, I plan on sticking with it,” Carrabino said.
He envisions the grassroots program translating to success at the varsity level eventually.
But Carrabino also sees benefits that do not show up in the win-loss column.
“It is about building character, respect and all the larger life lessons that go beyond the game,” he said.
He also feels the program should accelerate a player’s development, not hold it back.
“I am a big proponent of playing up. If a 12-year-old has the skills, he should be playing with the under-14 team,” Carrabino said.
“Having a truly local club for the communities that send kids to FHU, will be a real boost to the boys and girls high school programs,” Dayton said. “It will make soccer training and competition available to more kids and help strengthen the culture of the game here.
“Dave’s knowledge of and enthusiasm for the game is crucial to the whole project — and he’s a great guy, which doesn’t hurt.”
“It is going to take a few years but I can see the momentum,” Carrabino said.
Fair Haven has long been a football town and that is not lost on Carrabino.
“I know we are in competition with football but I think we can get some kids to keep playing the game,” he said.
Carrabino’s brother-in-law Rick Wilson played on a state championship soccer team for the Slaters.
That was a long time ago. Now, Dayton and Carrabino want to bring that winning tocch back to Slater Nation.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.