The Hermit Thrush’s song was a little sweeter. The foliage a bit brighter. Pride flowed like maple syrup. The tailgate fare was even more delectable.
That was last Saturday when all three Vermont college football teams won.
It made them all unbeaten in their respective conferences — Norwich University 1-0 in the NEWMAC, Castleton 1-0 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference and Middlebury 3-0 in the NESCAC.
If Castleton is to stay perfect in the league, the Spartans must beat a good Gallaudet team at the end of their longest road trip. The Spartans left on Friday morning, broke up the trip in New Jersey and faces the 3-1 Bison (1-0 in the ECFC) in Washington, D.C. where kickoff is at noon.
Norwich is at Merchant Marine where the kickoff is also at noon and Middlebury kicks off two hours later at home against Williams.
“We did a lot of good things in all three phases of the game,” said Castleton coach Tony Volpone of his team’s 39-0 victory over Dean last week.
“That’s not to say we didn’t have lapses at times.”
They can’t afford to have many lapses against a Gallaudet team that has beaten Greensboro, the University of New England and Keystone.
“Tony’s got it going up there. I know they aren’t .500 (2-3) but in this league, they are right there,” Gallaudet coach Chuck Goldstein said.
“They have a great offense. They’ve got some big backs and they can throw, too.
“I am glad that the game is here.”
If there was a disappointment for Goldsetin in last week’s 52-44 victory over Keystone, it was that the Bison did not put the game away.
“We were up 16 points and we didn’t put them away,” Goldstein said.
“The difference for us this year is that we are winning the tight games.”
A tight game is exactly what he expects against Castleton.
“We always have close games. I think the only year we didn’t was in 2018. Ever since Tony has been there, we’ve almost always had close games.”
Voplone knows all about the challenge of defending the Bison. It’s about playing assignment football against the option.
Gallaudet has thrown the ball a grand total of 20 times in the four games combined.
If history tells us anything, Goldstein’s Bison will have to pull out another of those nail-biters on Saturday.
“The loser of this game is not done. One loss in this league won’t eliminate anyone,” Goldstein said
Evan Smith has been razor sharp for the Spartans with nine TD passes against just one interception. He has already thrown for 954 yards. He was named the ECFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Dean.
Jackson Brand caught three of his passes last week, one for a touchdown, and collected the ECFC’s Rookie of the Week accolade.
It is a contrast in style when Norwich meets Merchant Marine.
Norwich University quarterback Mitchell Theal threw 33 passes for the Cadets last week in their 31-23 victory over Coast Guard. Merchant Marine has only thrown 27 passes in all four games combined.
They boast one of the top ground games in the country, averaging 315.75 yards rushing per game.
They do all that with the triple option.
“They do it well,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
“Their quarterback played really, really well last week.”
Defending the triple option is a tough assignment because you see it so seldomly. There are two teams in the NEWMAC who operate out of the triple — Merchant Marine and Springfield.
The Cadets have the good fortune of playing against those teams in back-to-back weeks with Norwich at Springfield the following week.
That will make the preparation for Springfield a little easier but Murnyack is not thinking that far ahead.
“This is the only one that matters. It’s not our job to look down the road,” Murnyack said.
Murnyack and the staff do not have good memories of the games against Merchant Marine.
“It was in 2019 that we scored on our first two offensive plays to go ahead 14-0 and lost 30-20,” Murnyack said.
Another game, the Cadets were locked in a 17-17 tie with the Mariners only to have Merchant Marine win in a rout with a late-game explosion.
“They’ve had our number,” Murnyack said.
He hopes that all changes on Saturday.
“We can’t give up the big play,” Murnyack said.
Translation: If the Cadets can make Merchant Marine go overland with 16-play drives, it increases their chances to force a turnover.
Murnyack feels the Cadets have those type of playmakers on defense that can do that.
Two of them are defensive backs Matthew Christie and Stephan Romero.
“Last year Stephan got hurt in preseason and missed almost all of last season. Last year was going to be his time,” Murnyack said.
His time is now and he has an interception and broken up several passes.
Christie has 30 tackles and has forced and recovered a fumble.
They will be entrusted with coming up to play the run and not allow the ball carriers to get into the second zone.
Merchant Marine converted on nine of 10 fourth downs in their win last week over WPI, something the Cadets can’t allow them to replicate.
Williams will be facing the NESCAC’s No. 1 defense in Middlebury. The Panthers have given up only 8.7 points per game.
Those home college football games at Castleton, Middlebury and Northfield are a vibrant part of the Vermont autumn. Tailgating, touchdowns and tackles make for great memories.
Don’t ever take them for granted.
The folks in Castine, Maine had it all taken away from them a a few years ago when the Maine Maritime football program was suspended.
Now, it appears that they will have college football game back as part of the fall landscape in 2025.
The Mariners have received an invitation from a New England-based athletic conference to come aboard as an associate member in football.
Plans call for the Mariners to field a sub-varsity team in 2023 and 2024 and return to varsity status in 2025.
The goal is to have $562,500 in hand by by Dec. 31. That is what is deemed necessary to stay on the timeline for a varsity program in 2025.
U-32 graduate Todd Murphy was a standout for Maine Martime who once scored three touchdowns in a playoff game against Western New England.
He and other alumni were saddened by MMA suspending football.
Now the buzz is coming back to Castine.
QUICK KICKS: Dartmouth is 1-2 after losing two straight overtime games to Sacred Heart and Penn. Saturday, the Big Green is at Yale for a noon kickoff. ... New Hampshire is 3-2 and moved up to play an FBS team last week, falling 44-7 at Western Michigan. UNH will try to go to 4-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association on Saturday when it hosts Stony Brook at 3:30 p.m. .... Plymouth State, which defeated Castleton in the opener, has it rolling. The Panthers will be trying to raise their record to 5-0 on Saturday when they host Western Connecticut.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
