BRANDON — Look at Otter Valley's 1-11 record and you might think this season should be relegated to the dust bin.
But there is more to the record than meets the eye. Two games removed from beating Vergennes in overtime, the Otters went into the fourth quarter against a very good Hartford team on Friday night in a one-possession game, trailing 35-32.
The Otters made some mistakes down the stretch against a suffocating Hartford defense and the Hurricanes cashed in on free throws to salt away a 45-37 victory.
The Otters also did not shoot the ball well.
"Our shooting has been a problem. We are shooting 29% as a team," Otter Valley coach Ray Counter said.
Elena Politano nailed a 3-point field in the first quarter that put the Otters in front 5-3 and energized the crowd.
The first quarter was back-and-forth with Hartford holding a 14-13 lead at the end of it.
Politano connected on another 3 in the second quarter that put the Otters ahead 18-15, but Madison Willey's two free throws with less than a second on the clock sent the Hurricanes into halftime with a 22-20 advantage.
OV's Anna Lee drained another 3 to pull the team within one, 24-23, but this is where the Hurricanes threatened to run away.
Their outstanding freshman Charlotte Jasmin struck from 3-point land to pad the lead to 29-23 and Willey scored on a putback to give the Hurricanes an eight-point cushion.
The Otters were not going away just yet, though. They fought back and closed the margin to 35-32 by the end of the third quarter on some hoops by Emily Peduto and Politano..
But the fourth quarter was wrapped in Hurricane blue.
"It was our defense," Hartford coach Heidi Bushway said of the key to finally getting away from the Otters.
"We played a 1-2-2 and it was really a strong defense for us tonight," Jasmin said.
"Then, in the fourth quarter we held the ball and they had to foul."
The Otters do not have to wait long to get another crack at the 7-4 'Canes. After hosting Woodstock on Wednesday, the Otters will be in Hartford's Hanley Gym on Jan. 31.
"It is going to be a tight game. We are going to have to come out with the same intensity we had tonight," Jasmin said.
Jasmin will be someone the Otters need to contain. She riddled their defense with 23 points and dropped in four 3-pointers. She also showed plenty of toughness on the boards and in taking the ball to the rim.
Kamryn Brower added eight points for the 'Canes.
Leading the Otters were Emily Peduto with 11 points, Politano with nine and Matelin LaPorte with eight.
The season is past the halfway mark but in the preseason Counter underscored the only goal was to keep getting better and be at heir best come playoff time.
The Hurricanes might attest to the fact that Otter Valley is on track to do exactly that and might be a team nobody wants to play when the playoff pairings are released on Feb. 27.
"I thought we showed some toughness. Hartford was really getting after us," Counter said.
"I have got kids who want it and that is important."
Bushway said that not maintaining the intensity in the second half has been a problem this season for her team.
The Hurricanes remedied that problem on Friday night.
