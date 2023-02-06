BRANDON — Otter Valley's House of Noise was electric and the home fans were giddy in the early going against Hartford on Monday night. The Otters were dialing long distance. Owen Thomas and Aiden Decker drained two 3-point field goals each and Drew Pelkey nailed another. The five long-range hoops had the Otters in front 15-3 and the place was rocking.
If only they could have sustained it. Hartford coach Mike Gaudette called a timeout after the 15-3 deficit, switched the Hurricanes from a zone into a man defense and they rolled to a 64-52 victory from there.
"They should have been nervous when it was 15-3 but we were more nervous," Otter Valley coach Mike Stark said.
The Otters still led after the fast paced first quarter 18-17 but the Hurricanes took a 29-25 lead into halftime and were in control the rest of the way although the 6-10 Otter stayed within striking distance.,
"It was a long ride from Hartford and this place is loud," Hartford forward Brody Tyburksi said. "But we have faith in our 10 players and coaches."
Tyburski said there was more to the timeout in the first quarter than switching defenses.
"We just needed to wake up. There was never any panic," he said.
Handling those types of situations is big part of why the Hurricanes boast a 13-2 record.
Brayden Trombly led Hartford with 15 points and Tyburski and Christian Hathorn were right behind with 14 apiece.
Decker led the Otters with 18 points and he connected on four 3-pointers. Thomas' 13-point performance included three 3s and Drew Pelkey added nine and Logan Letourneau six.
"Hartford is a good team, physical and aggressive," Stark said,
"After we made that run, they upped their physicality and effort."
Trombly and Sean Dunton had two inside hoops, part of that physicality that Stark referenced, and that pushed the lead to 49-33 late in the third quarter, pretty much putting the game in the book.
But the Otters were not going away. They showed some resiliency in the fourth quarter when Decker drove for a hoop and then canned a 3-pointer in the ensuing possession to slice the lead to 49-40.
When Decker scored on a putback and pared the lead to eight (56-48) but that was as close as they would come.
Minutes before the game started Gaudette had two concerns.
"This is a tough place to play and they can shoot," he said.
Then his fears materialized in the face of the 15-3 deficit.
But the Hurricanes have had the answer most of the season and they had it again on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory,
They will try for their 14th victory on Friday night at Upper Valley rival Woodstock.
The Otters have another imposing hurdle on Thursday night against Division II heavyweight Fair Haven.
