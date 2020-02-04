SPRINGFIELD — Springfield’s Mike Hatt and Hartford’s Jeff Thomas are tight longtime friends and their basketball teams might be just as close.
They were at the end on Tuesday night, anyway, in a 53-51 victory for Hartford in Southern Vermont League boys basketball at Dressel Gym.
That wasn’t the way it was shaking out to be before Hartford, which struggled from 3-point range most of the night, heated up and surged to a 50-35 lead with about three minutes to play. Until then it had been a one- or two-possession game most of the way.
Then suddenly the Cosmos, whose greatest failure Tuesday was at the foul line, came on strong with a 16-3 closing kick that almost wrecked the Hurricanes’ night.
The first of two late Noah Zierfus treys made it a one-possession game with 26 seconds left, 51-48. Then Aidan Brooks two free throws essentially iced it as Zierfus’ final trey came with seconds to play and Hartford did not have to inbound the ball as time expired.
Damian Walker’s 17 points and Zierfus’ 16 led the 4-10 Cosmos while Shea Bean’s 12 and Jacob Seaver’s 10 paced the 7-9 Hurricanes.
Bean had his 12 in the second half, including two treys. Seaver, a recent call-up from Thomas’s JVs, was a sinewy pillar of Hartford’s inside scoring.
Hartford was 6 for 24 from beyond the 3-point stripe.
Both rebuilding programs are making strides in Vermont’s rugged Division II.
“It showed that we hung in there and played to the end of the game. We’re close,” said Hatt. “We’ve got to keep believing.”
“Mentally tonight I thought they played very well,” said Thomas. “They stayed positive and played through some adversity and there’s going to be adversity.
“It’s been coming; it’s a process.”
There were eight lead changes in a first half where both teams faced epic struggles. With Springfield playing zone, Hartford fired up 16 3-pointers, making just two.
Springfield also struggled from the field but a 4-for-12 showing from the line in the first half and a 9-for-23 outing for the night was particularly damaging.
A first-half oddity was the way the Cosmos closed periods. Walker’s trey just beat the buzzer in the first to create a 9-9 tie and a Zierfus trey just beat the halftime horn to give Springfield a 22-21 lead.
Hartford built a 39-31 lead through three as Bean hit a pair of treys and Hartford pumped up its transition game, with Brandon Potter finishing strong on one play and Seaver slamming home a miss on another.
Bean had Hartford’s first six points of the fourth period before the Cosmos put together a 10-0 run — Warner had a trey and five of those points — to create an anxious finish.
“We’re gritty enough but the foul line was the difference in the game,” said Hatt, whose team will try to shake a six-game skid against Woodstock at Dressel on Friday.
“It’s all about Woodstock going into tomorrow’s practice.”
The Cosmos beat the Wasps 62-46 on Jan. 11.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.