The weather is unpredictable this time of year. High school basketball even more so.
Tuesday night, Hartford defeated Mount St, Joseph 73-67 in overtime in MSJ's own building. Only one night earlier, MSJ had thrashed Hartford by 19 points. in the Hurricanes' own Hanley Gym.
Hartford's Tarin Prior said the beating by the Mounties the previous night did not erode the team's belief in itself.
"I don't think our confidence ever faded," Prior said.
Hartford coach Jeff Thomas said the Hurricanes played like a family on Tuesday night.
"I don't think we did play like a family on Monday night. We were pointing fingers. I actually had a few kids in my office today," Thomas said.
"MSJ has got a great team. Beating them on their home floor says a lot about our team," Prior said.
The game had the earmarks of a second straight blowout of Hartford in the opening minutes as the Mounties whisked to a 10-2 lead.
The second half of the first quarter, though, belonged to Hartford and when it was over, the Hurricanes were leading 15-12.
Hartford also had a 31-29 advantage at the half.
Then, it appeared that the Mounties might pull away in the third quarter. Owen Traynor, who finished with seven 3-point field goals and 29 points, rang up a couple of corner 3s to push the Mounties' lead to seven, 40-33.
But then came a charge led by Jacob Seaver, Brandon Potter, Prior and Brody Tyburski that pushed Hartford into the lead, 44-42.
When Traynor canned another corner 3, it gave the Mounties a 46-44 lead.
Point guard Andre Prunty's 3-pointer gave MSJ the lead but the Hurricanes took a 49-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
That is the the way it went, a see-saw affair right up until the overtime.
The game was deadlocked at 63-63 heading into the four-minute extra stanza.
MSJ took the lead in overtime after Peter Carlson drained a free throw.
But Seaver knocked down a 3-pointer (66-64) to give the Hurricanes a lead they never surrendered.
It wasn't that the Mounties did not have a chance until nearly the end. When Prunty nailed one of his three treys, it sliced the lead to 69-67 with 36 seconds remaining.
The Mounties were forced to foul and Potter made both of his free throws with 27.7 second left in the overtime.
Following Traynor in scoring for the Mounties was Prunty with 15 points. Jake Williams added eight points and Carlson seven. Williams and Carlson did a lot of the heavy lifting inside.
The Hurricanes had impressive balance. Seaver had 21 points and meshed two 3-pointers. Tyburski and Prior had 16 points apiece and Potter 13.
"The message before overtime was that they we had a chance to win it in regulation so let's go win it now," Thomas said.
"MSJ is a great team. They have a lot of pieces. They've got good guards and good big men."
It was a big win for the Hurricanes in jockeying for playoff position in Division II. It pushed the 'Canes record to 14-4 and the Mounties fell to 14-5.
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said the Mounties talked in the huddle heading into overtime about taking away Prior and the dribble-drive.
"We did not play defense as well tonight," Charbonneau said.
The Mounties have lost three of their last four games.
"We are just one family and it really showed tonight," Prior said.
NOTES: The state championship MSJ boys soccer team was honored at halftime with the banner displayed to the crowd with all the players on hand. ... MSJ's leading goal scorer Tyler Corey said after the ceremony that he is not a hundred percent sure where he will be playing soccer in the fall but he did say that he is seriously considering Castleton University.
