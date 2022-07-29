CASTLETON — Aloha!
The Colchester Cannons spent 10 days in Hawaii playing six baseball games against high level opponents this summer.
It served to take their game up a notch and it really showed in Friday's 14-7 victory over Brattleboro Post 5 in American Legion State Tournament action at Castleton University.
The loss eliminated Brattleboro from the double-elimination event and kept the Cannons alive with one loss.
"Ever since we got back from Hawaii, I was more in time with the pitches. We faced college caliber pitching and it helped me a lot," Henry Wood-Lewis said.
Here is how much it helped Lewis on Friday: He went 4-for-5 with a double, drove in four runs and scored three more.
It had also been a banner week for Lewis' teammate Bryce Carey, the Cannon's starting pitcher against Post 5.
He picked up the Northern Division Player of the Year Award at Thursday night's banquet at the Castleton American Legion Post 50.
"Bryce has been the best player on the team," said Wood-Lewis.
In the second game of the day, the South Burlington Wildcats eliminated Bellows Falls Post 37, 10-5.
COLCHESTER 14, BRATT 7
Brattleboro had to play uphill on Thursday when Essex Post 91 scored three runs in the first inning. It happened again. The Cannons plated two runs in the first.
Carey and Wood-Lewis had RBI singles in the frame.
The Cannons added on, scoring three more in the second to build the lead to 5-0. the big blow was Dylan Grimm's double.
It looked as though the victory might be as good as in the book when the Wildcats bunched four hits together in the third to score three runs, extending the lead to 8-1.
But Post 5 answered with its own big inning, scoring four times in the bottom of the third to close the lead to 8-5. The key hit was Willem Thurber's two-tun triple. Turner Clews and Aidan Davis also drove in runs in the frame.
Post 5 kept charging. They scored two more in the fifth to pare the lead to 9-7. Caden Wood drove home Presch and Graham with a double.
But that was the end of Post 5's threat. The Cannons scored five in the seventh to put the game away. Wood Lewis' bases-clearing double was the centerpiece of the big inning.
Carey pitched 4 1/3 innings, throwing 108 pitches before having to leave via the pitch count limit.
"He did exactly what we needed him to do," Cannons coach Tyler Bushey said.
Bushey echoed Wood-Lewis' sentiments on what the Hawaii trip meant to the club.
"I think it helped tremendously," Bushey said.
"It was 10 days where the players could just think about playing baseball. They didn't have work or think about anything going on with their families."
Brandon Weeks got the start for Post 5 but made it only two-plus innings before being relieved by Davis.
SO. BURLINGTON 10, BF 5
Bellows Post 37 got off to the start they wanted, building a 4-0 lead over the Wildcats with two in the first inning and two in the third.
In the first, Elliott Graham had a double and Sam Presch was hit by a pitch. Tanner Swisher delivered both of them with a double to deep center.
Chase Swisher, Tanner's brother, singled home two more runs in the third.
The Wildcats chopped the lead to 4-3 by scoring three in the third. Sully Beers' RBI double was the key hit in the frame that also included base hits from Liam O'Connor and Keegan Goodwin.
The Wildcats drew even with a run in the fourth and ten took the lead with two runs in the fifth. BF starter Grady Lockerby walked the first two batters of the inning and Cooper Smith brought one home with a sacrifice fly. Liam O'Connor doubled home the other run.
Bellows Falls kept fighting, a characteristic that has been their trademark in the tournament. Chase Swisher singled home a run to cut the lead to one in the sixth.
But the rest of the day was wrapped in Wildcat blue. They scored four in the sixth, an inning highlighted by Ray Cheung's home run over the left field fence.
It was the first home run for Cheung in his Legion baseball career.
"I knew it was gone when I hit it," Cheung said.
Cheung said playing with a loss in a double-elimination tourney does create some tension.
"It is a little pressure but I knew we could do it," Cheung said.
"It's been a great season," Bellows Falls coach Shawn Burke said. "We got in the tournament and then we won a game in the tournament so that's a good year.
"We had them (South Burlington) on their heels early but they are too good of a team to keep down like that."
Wildcats coach Cagney Brigham brought on Sully Beers to pitch the final inning.
"He was going to be our starter the next day so we had to keep him under 30 pitches and he was way under that," Brigham said.
