WINDSOR — The high flying Cardinals made the trip to Vermont a successful one as six different Stevens players found the back of the net Tuesday during another shutout win, 6-0 over Windsor.
Windsor was riding a four-game winning streak headed into Tuesday's matchup but trailed 2-0 at the half as Sydney Miller and Angelina LeClair notched scores for Stevens. Windsor pushed tempo down the middle of the field as the Yellow Jackets tried to spring Olivia Rockwood and Evelyn Page free but the Cardinals defense, having only allowed two goals all season, was quick to the ball and overlapped the back line very well.
“Their defense was great and I thought if we had one more clean touch, we would have had a few more chances for a shot,” said Windsor coach Jeff Bachey after the game.
Stevens had a 4-0 advantage in corner kicks in the first 40 minutes as the wing play and speed to the corners wreaked havoc on the Windsor defenders. LeClair and Stella Lavertue were fed a steady diet of passes to the flag compliments of Miller and Tanner Brown from the midfield areas as the Cardinals played sideline to sideline with most of the game played in a steady rain.
“The ball skipped quite a bit today and we adjusted pretty well with overlapping coverage on the ball side of the field,” said Stevens midfielder Riley Murphy.
Windsor opened the second half in attack mode as Page and Rockwood took turns attacking the net as Holly Putnam began to push forward. The back line for Stevens was just too quick and physical for the Yellow Jackets to maintain any pressure as Brynn Murphy, Jenna Bonneau, Zahna Rice and Alexis Aiken kept things quiet for Fionah Carbee in net. Brown and Lavertue opened the lead to 4-0 midway into the final frame while Elle Grenier and Hannah Miller would close out the scoring on the day for the undefeated Cardinals.
LeClair, S. Miller, Brown, H. Miller and Tori Drake added assists.
“I think Windsor has a really solid team and this game was much closer and tougher than the score indicated, it’s always a battle when we play this team,” said Stevens head coach Tom Belaire after the game.
With Tuesday’s win, the Cardinals stand atop the NHIAA D-III standings with a 7-0 mark with a huge showdown on Thursday at Hopkinton. The Hawks edged Stevens in last year's championship overtime battle.
Windsor stands at 4-2-1 and welcomes Black River on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. during the Yellow Jackets' homecoming weekend.
