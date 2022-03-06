CASTLETON — It was Halloween in 2009 and Castleton University running back Tyler Carpenter was downright scary. He ran through the Becker defense for 298 yards and three touchdowns in Castleton's 49-44 victory.
A dozen years later, those 298 yards still stand as the program standard for most rushing yards in a game. Carpenter's 50 career touchdowns is another Spartan record that has stood the test of time.
Sunday, Carpenter received one of the most prestigious honors a Castleton football player can collect. He became only the seventh player in program history to have his photo go up on the Castleton football Wall of Fame in a prominent spot inside the locker room.
Carpenter and the Castleton football program grew up together. He was a member of the inaugural team in 2009 after graduating from nearby Fort Edward High School in New York State.
"I was also looking at Plymouth State and Utica but I liked the idea of starting with a brand new program," Carpenter said after receiving his Wall of Fame accolade at CU's football banquet on Sunday.
"I could tell that they were excited about the football program here."
Dustin Rock had a similar feeling about Castleton his senior year at Milton High School when he came down to CU to play in Vermont's North-South Senior Bowl.
"I was riding home with my grandfather after that game and I said, "That is a place where I can be happy."
Like Carpenter, Rock picked up a prestigious award at Sunday's banquet. He and Seth Gewanter received the Spartan Award, an honor that goes to a player encompassing what Castleton football stands for.
The award, like all others in the program, is voted on by the players. This was the first season in which there was a tie for that honor.
The Offensive Player of the Year Award went to Brattleboro Union High graduate Anthony Martinez, the team's leading receiver.
The Impact Player of the Year accolade was presented to defensive back Kevin McDonough. His final game wearing the Concord High helmet was playing for New Hampshire against Vermont in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton's Dave Wolk Stadium.
Head coach Tony Volpone presented the Special Teams Player of the Year Award to Devon Kimball.
"We saw flashes in 2019," Volpone said. "Devon embraced the role given to him on special teams, maximizing his skills to the benefit of the team.
"I truly believe we got the most out of this player and he will be missed."
Zach Cluett was the recipient of the Scholar Athlete Award.
Chris Rice received the Defensive Player of the Year accolade.
"Chris has got all the stats but what will be remembered about him is his work ethic and perseverance," assistant coach Anthony Marsella said.
Rice, the Eastern Football Conference's Defensive Player of the Year, is awaiting word on a Pro Day.
Tucker Gaudette, Jacob Griggs and Thomas Donovan were introduced as the 2022 captains.
Volpone, in his introductory remarks, spoke of what he feels makes Castleton unique.
It was largely because of the game-day environment that Volpone witnessed in 2013 as a visiting coach on the Endicott College staff that he was interested in the head coaching post at CU when it opened in 2014.
"Every year it seems to get better and better," Volpone said.
He acknowledged the pride fans should feel at road games when Spartan followers frequently outnumber supporters of the home team.
There was the passing of the torch from Brett Gewanter to Rob Guerin for the position of parent liaison, a person who coordinates much of the tailgate party as well as other auxiliary functions.
The season opener is on Sept. 3 at Plymouth State with the home opener the following week, Sept. 10 against Fitchburg State.
