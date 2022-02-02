CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling program is making one gigantic splash. National rankings along with beating highly-ranked teams have the Spartans in the spotlight.
It's happened so quickly.
"Really, we are only a fifth-year program when you consider we were only together a month last season (due to COVID)," Castleton coach Scott Legacy said.
Not only that, the future looks even brighter. Legacy is anticipating everyone back next year with the exception of one wrestler.
That means the coaching staff has changed its recruiting strategy for the next class. The emphasis is on quality more than quantity.
"Quality not just on the mat, but off the mat," Legacy said of the attempt to bring in good citizens and students as well as standout wrestlers. "We are in a different situation now."
One reason for the success is that the athletes did not allow the abbreviated COVID season to deter them from their quest to get better.
"The kids have really transformed their bodies in the weight room," Legacy's assistant coach Mitchell LaFlam said.
LaFlam wrestled for Castleton and achieved the 100-victory milestone.
This year, Chance LaPier became the latest Spartan to reach the magic mark.
There have been a lot of highlights during this 13-2 season including protecting the home mat where the Spartans are 4-0. That home record included a 39-3 victory over Norwich University, the only other Vermont college with a wrestling program, in front of a large raucous crowd.
Another result that got a lot of people's attention was a 43-3 victory over Springfield College in Castleton.
Legacy apologizes for using cliches like culture and tradition but he believes in those fervidly as the building blocks for a program.
He is trying to incorporate those facets to build the program into the type of overwhelming success that Mount Anthony enjoyed during his long stay at the Bennington school.
His record at Mount Anthony was 699-36-2 and included 28 consecutive state crowns along with eight New England championships.
There are some special events coming up including a home match on Friday against Trinity which will honor the seniors even though they are expected to return for another season.
Then, on Feb. 11, comes a very tough matchup with Williams.
The roster does not have a lot of Vermonters but Legacy is targeting three or four of them in the next recruiting class.
Duplicating the success he had on the high school level is one very lofty goal, but the Spartans look to be well on their way to having MAU-like success.
