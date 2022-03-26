CASTLETON — Slow starts have been an issue for the Castleton University women's lacrosse team in the early stages of the season. The Spartans made sure that problem wouldn't creep up on Saturday.
Castleton quickly took control against Mitchell College and cruised to a 17-4 win at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Ryanne Mix already had two goals to her name 73 seconds into the game. It was a sign of things to come for the Spartans.
"We wanted to play B.I.G., which stands for 'Be Intentionally Great', so our goal was detail stack and do all of the little things that we know how to do and execute them today," said Castleton coach Jamie Blake.
"We came out hot and ready to go. We've come out a little sluggish in our previous two games, so the goal was to come out on fire."
The goals kept coming for Castleton. Madelyn Cote scored and then Kimberly McCarthy added three goals before the end of the first.
McCarthy, who burst onto the scene last season as a freshman, was being face-guarded for stages of Saturday's game, but still came through for the Spartans.
She tallied for first goal on a free position, the next off a costly turnover from Mariners goalie Hannah Gomes outside of her cage and her third of the first with Castleton a player up after a yellow card was served to Mitchell's Alex Novakowski.
The Mariners struggled to get much of anything going throughout the opening half. Mitchell didn't get off its first shot until inside the final minute of the first quarter.
A Lacey Greenamyre goal, her second of the day, pushed the lead into running clock territory, up 11-1 with 9:42 left in the half and the clock would stay that way the rest of the game.
Castleton pushed its lead to 12-1 heading into the halftime break and were up 14-2 by the end of a quick-moving third.
The Spartans got their bench some significant minutes in the fourth quarter. Mitchell had its best run of play in the fourth, scoring consecutive goals for the first time all day at one point, but the deficit was much too large to make much of a dent in.
McCarthy and Deena Jacunski led Castleton with four goals apiece. Mix had three goals, while Greenamyre and Cote had two apiece. Maddie Brasser and Grace Sharkey had one apiece. CU got individual assists from Greenamyre, Jacunski, Brasser, Tien Connor and Annie Duprey.
"One of the best part about this team is that it's team ball," Blake said. "Every single one of us is a threat. We are able to work the ball around quite a bit. My favorite thing is looking for feeds and looking for team ball.
"We were able to mix different people into attack today and work on the bigger pieces toward our season.
Kathryn Barillaro, Fallon McGraw, Jessica Krupnikoff and Rachel Ricciuti had a goal apiece for the Mariners.
Conference play is fast approaching for Castleton (1-4) with its first Little East game coming on Saturday, April 2 at Southern Maine. Seven of the Spartans' remaining 10 games are LEC matchups.
Getting off the winless schneid is a boost for Castleton as the heart of its season approaches.
"Our number one thing is to improve our goals against," Blake said. "We figured out the defensive tactics that we want to run and where out strengths are. We're causing turnovers all over the field. The team ball is awesome."
The Spartans look to build on Saturday's positives on the road at Fitchburg State on Tuesday.
