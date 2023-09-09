Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.