More than a foot of snow wasn't going to stop the Castleton University women's hockey team. They had an important game to play.
The Spartans hosted their 14th annual Pink the Rink game Friday night at Spartan Arena, beating New England Hockey Conference rival William Smith College 3-2.
Castleton was held without a shot on goal for more than half the opening period, but took advantage on their first look on Herons goaltender Amanda Aalto.
Emily Harris made a great move going right to left and back-handed a shot past Aalto with 8:29 to play in the first period.
William Smith responded with a goal about three minutes later coming from Julianna Gong on a breakaway. The Herons had been called for a hooking penalty with 6:12 left in the opening period, so the goal came short-handed.
The Spartans had a trio of power play opportunities in the second period, but couldn't muster anything.
Castleton pushed ahead 58 seconds into the third period with a goal from Katie Nealon coming on a tough angle around the goal. Samantha Lawler and Alex Johnson assisted.
The Herons had a 5-on-3 advantage after a pair of Spartan penalties early in the third period, but William Smith couldn't find the equalizer.
Mia LaPlante gave the Herons the tying goal with 7:24 to play assisted by Laura Hill, but the Spartans pushed ahead again on a goal by Julia Carpenter assisted by Emery Bonner with 4:50 left.
William Smith a final power play opportunity, but came up empty.
Castleton improved to 10-8-2.
Castleton is giving fans an opportunity to purchase the uniforms from the Pink the Rink game. The auction runs until the end of the 2021-22 regular season on February 13 at noon. To buy or bid on the jerseys, visit https://www.32auctions.com/PTR2022.
All proceeds from the jersey sales will be donated to Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Foley Cancer Center. Throughout the first 13 years of the partnership, Castleton has helped raise more than $70,000 for breast cancer awareness and research.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Hobart 12, CU 2
GENEVA, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's hockey team fell to sixth-ranked Hobart Friday evening by a final score of 12-2. Senior captain Glenn Wiswell netted both Spartan goals in his 100th career game.
Wiswell became the 12th player in program history to reach the century mark in games played, while also inching closer to fourth-place in career goals with a total of 39.
Goaltender Brandon Collett started, but Dominic Rodrigue saw the majority of minutes as he posted 30 saves in 51 minutes and change. Hobart claimed a 46-21 advantage in shots on goal.
