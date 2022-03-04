Castleton University women’s hockey junior Darby Palisi will surely look back on the 2022 New England Hockey Conference tournament with fond memories.
It’s in that tournament that Palisi has played the role of hero and now she wants the cherry on top. Palisi and her fellow fifth-seeded Spartans will look to win the NEHC title on Saturday, playing against top seed Elmira College.
In the conference quarterfinals against UMass Boston, the game was all knotted at 2-2. Castleton struck twice in the opening period to open a two-goal lead, but the Beacons quickly responded to knot the score.
Then the offenses went silent and 40 minutes of deadlocked hockey set up a do-or-die overtime period. Set up nicely by Miranda Wheeler and Emily Harris, Palisi sent a perfectly placed shot to the far post to send Castleton to the semifinals.
The next roadblock in Castleton’s way was rival Norwich, who had beaten the Spartans twice previously.
The Cadets had put up 10 goals across the two matchups with CU, but there wouldn’t be any offense to speak of on this day. With 6:33 left on the clock, Palisi provided all the offense Castleton would need, burying a one-timer off a nice feed from Courtney Gauthier.
Palisi has come up huge for the Spartans all season long. Three of her eight goals have come as game-winners. She’s also tied for the team lead in assists with 13, along with Ryanne Mix.
Castleton has been a pretty balanced offensive club. Gauthier leads the Spartans with 11 goals, but close behind is Harris and Brooke Greenwood both with nine goals. Palisi, Julia Carpenter and Nancy Benedict are big threats as well.
Castleton will need all of that firepower to be able to knock off Elmira, a team that has taken the NEHC by storm in its first year as a member. The Soaring Eagles come into the game sporting a 23-2-1 record and have won 13 straight since a tie with Adrian College in mid-December.
Elmira has had no issues dispatching of its opponents so far in the tournament. The Soaring Eagles blasted Salem State 9-0 in the quarterfinals and cruised past William Smith 4-0 in the semifinals.
Senior Eliza Beaudin has 17 goals this season, trailing just one player for top honors in the NEHC. Emma Crocker isn’t far behind with 14 goals and Claire Meeder (13), Morgan Mordini (11) and Mary McCafferty (11) all have double digit goals as well.
Mordini leads the NEHC with 29 assists and 40 points.
Castleton goaltender Kirsten DiCicco has held her own among the league’s best netminders and she’ll be going up against the top goalie in the league on Saturday.
Elmira freshman goalie Leonie-Louise Kuehberger comes in with a .956 save percentage, the top mark in the conference.
Castleton and Elmira met twice in the regular season, with the Soaring Eagles winning 3-0 on Dec. 3 and 1-0 on Feb. 5. Puck drop for Saturday’s final is at 3 p.m. in Elmira, New York.
Previous tripsCastleton has been to the NEHC championship game, or its predecessor the ECAC East’s final, three times in program history.
All three were shutout losses to rival Norwich. The most recent was a 6-0 loss to the Cadets in 2019 and previously they fell in 2014 4-0 and 2015 1-0.
For Elmira, this is its trip to the NEHC championship game, coming in its first year in the conference. The Soaring Eagles were the United Collegiate Hockey Conference champion last year before leaving the conference.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.