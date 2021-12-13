CASTLETON — Victoria Harris is the University of Southern Maine women’s basketball team’s leading scorer but she had a quiet night offensively in her team’s 71-64 overtime victory against Castleton on Saturday.
Still, when the game is on the line, the Huskies like to see the ball in her hands. Harris only finished with six points but she had two of the biggest buckets of the game in overtime. One was a 15-footer that gave the Huskies a 62-60 lead. The other came on a power move in the lane that cushioned the lead to 66-62.
“We knew going into the overtime that she was our best bet,” USM coach Samantha Norris said.
The Huskies established some momentum by getting out to a 19-10 first-quarter lead and forcing the Spartans to play uphill.
Castleton did that very well and pared the halftime deficit to 33-30.
Things were just heating up. Gwyn Tatton drew Castleton even (34-34) on a putback but the Huskies’ Ashlee Aceto nailed a trey to put the Huskies back in front.
Kelly Vuz, the transfer from Lycoming, countered with a 3-pointer to tie it.
Ryleigh Coloutti drained a 3-pointer late in the third stanza that helped give Castleton a 43-41 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Castleton guards Vuz, Coloutti and Elise Magro had terrific games.
Magro had a game-high 24 points to go with eight rebounds and three steals. Coloutti and Vuz rang up 17 points apiece and Coloutti contributed eight rebounds and three steals. Vuz went 3 of 5 behind the 3-point line.
Magro really came to the fore down the stretch. Her floater down the middle and her 3-pointer pushed the Spartans into a 52-49 lead.
Amy Fleming got the lead back for the Huskies, driving for a hoop and then canning an outside shot to make it 57-54.
Free throws by Michelle Rowe put the Huskies up 58-56 with just 5 seconds remaining.
Coloutti scored underneath with 1.5 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.
Magro’s 15-foot jump shot made the score 60-60 in overtime but Harris scored on her own 15-footer to give the Huskies the lead for good.
“Victoria got in some foul trouble but we had some other people step up,” Norris said.
Fleming had 18 points, Rowe 17 and Franny Ramsdell 13 to lead the Huskies.
Despite the loss that sent the 5-4 Spartans to 0-2 in the Little East Conference, Castleton coach Tim Barrett felt that there was a lot to like about this game.
“We did not shoot shoot the ball as well as we have been and we didn’t take care of the ball (21 turnovers) as well,” Barrett said. “But I liked the toughness we showed.
“I am happy where we are as a team.”
The Rutland County backcourt of Rutland’s Magro and Fair Haven’s Coloutti (both 1,000-point scorers in high school) has been as advertised and Vuz has added to it all.
“Kelly has been very consistent,” Barrett said.
Barrett also liked the way his team crashed the boards.
“We have been preaching team rebounding,” he said.
Olivia Perry led the way with 13 rebounds. Six Spartans corralled five or more rebounds apiece.
USM improved to 3-7 and 2-1 in the LEC.
Norris knows that an overtime game is typical when you are playing in the Little East Conference.
“I feel like anyone in the league can win on any given night,” Norris said.
“Castleton is real tough and well-coached. They had some people really go off today. There are no easy nights.”
Barrett and the Spartans would have loved to have gone into the long layoff with a win but the CU coach feels there is plenty positive to build on.
The Spartans return for practice on Dec. 26 to get ready for a non-conference game at home against Fitchburg State. Then comes the steady diet of league games the rest of the way beginning with one against Western Connecticut at home on Jan. 3.
