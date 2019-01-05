CASTLETON — The Castleton women's basketball team was ready. The coaches concocted a game plans for a Western Connecticut team whose calling card is suffocating defensive pressure from baseline to baseline and who shoots three-pointers by the bushel. The plan seamlessly transferred from the white board to the floor, spelling a 67-60 victory for the Spartans.
The Colonials were anemic beyond the three-point stripe, going 5 for 34.
"Some of that was the way we contested their shots but I also think hey had a poor shooting night. It was a combination," Castleton coach Tim Barrett said.
Someone who did not have a poor shooting night was CU's Alexis Quenneville. She connected on 6 of 10 of her three-point attempts and finished with a career-high 27 points.
Castleton delivered one heck of an early punch to the Colonials. The Spartans led 12-2 after the first quarter and 34-15 at the half.
They looked to be home free after the third quarter, still leading 51-34, but there was no quit in the Colonials.
Point giard Abby Lesure nailed a three-pointer to jack CU's lead up to 56-37, but then came the frenzied charge by Western Connecticut.
They got it all the way down to four points (62-58) on a three-point field goal by Jancy Sherwood with 1:15 remaining.
But Quenneville answered that with an inside hoop and the Colonials never got any closer.
"We practiced all week long on getting back and not giving them any wide open 3s,"' Quenneville said.
"We faced some adversity at the end but we toughed it out."
"I am really proud of how we executed our game plan," Barrett said.
Abby Lesure and Brooke Raiche were instrumental in the piece of that plan that helped to break the Colonials' intense full court defensive pressure. Lesure with her ball handling and Raiche with her uncanny ability to thread passes to open teammates.
"I thought Abby Lesure was outstanding. She handled the ball a lot, made good decisions and kept her composure. She did a great job of dictating tempo," Barrett said.
Raiche also made contributions on the defensive end with three steals and three blocked shots.
Raiche struggled with her shooting, going 2 for 16 from the field but she was 10 of 11 from the foul line and finished with 14 points.
Lesure added eight points and Olivia Perry, six.
The Spartans had a 39-30 edge in rebounding led by Raiche with 11 rebounds and Kaylyn Toomey with eight.
Quenneville was on fire, making six of her first eight from three-point land.
"I was feeling confident, but I never know if it's going in. Unfortunately, sometimes it hits the back of the rim," Quenneville said.
But on this night, her long-range shots mainly touched nothing but net.
"We held on," CU graduate assistant Megan Green said.
That was everyone's sentiment against the late-game push by the Colonials.
"I think you saw some fatigue at the end," Barrett said.
But all that energy the Spartans expended early gave them more than enough of a buffer against a team that never quit.
The victory was the fifth straight for the Spartans and jumped their record to 10-3 and hiked their mark in the Little East Conference to 2-2. The Colonials fell to 5-7 and 0-4 in the Little East.
Now the Spartans have their first full Little East week in their first season in the conference. They are at Eastern Connecticut on Tuesday, at Keene State on Thursday and then host UMass-Dartmouth for their third LEC game of the week on Saturday.
In fact, it is nothing but LEC games the rest of the season for the Spartans.
NOTES: The Colonials have gone over the 100-point mark three times this season, but at halftime it did not look like they would get even halfway to the century mark. ... The Spartans missed an inordinate number of layups but were razor sharp at the line, 20 of 23. ... It was the first home game in more than a month for the Spartans. Sherwood needed 19 points entering the game to reach the 1,000-point milestone but the Spartans held her to nine.
