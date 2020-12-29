College hoops is just around the corner for local basketball fans.
The Little East Conference, which includes Castleton University, released a schedule for men’s and women’s basketball earlier in the month with games beginning Jan. 23, 2021.
Castleton, Keene State, UMass-Dartmouth, Eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island College and Plymouth State were the schools that chose to compete.
Each of the six teams will play five home and five away games against the other teams in the league.
Castleton released its 10-game slate on its athletics website, so let’s take a look at some of the Castleton games to keep an eye on this winter.
CU womenThe Castleton women’s basketball team pushed into Little East contention last year, posting a 10-6 record in conference, going 16-11 overall.
Tim Barrett’s club lost three seniors from that squad, including sharp-shooting Fair Haven product Alexis Quenneville, but there is still plenty of talent coming back led by senior Brooke Raiche and sophomore Elise Magro.
Looking at the Spartans’ 10-game schedule, it’s a pair of opponents that will reignite local high school rivalries that catch my eye.
The second game of the season at Plymouth State University provides the first glimpse at that.
One of the freshman on the Panthers’ roster is Lyndsey Elms, who finished her high school career at Proctor but began it alongside her sister Shannon at Mount St. Joseph, playing her freshman and sophomore seasons with the Mounties.
During her time with MSJ, she was part of two Division IV state championship teams. The first of those came in 2017 when the Mounties bested rival West Rutland 50-36.
With the situation around the pandemic, Elms is still deciding if she plans to be with the PSU team this year, but if she does, she’ll have a familiar face as an opponent on Jan. 27 when Plymouth plays Castleton.
The Spartans’ Brooke Raiche was a senior on that Westside club and will go head-to-head with Elms for the first time since that loss at the Barre Auditorium, if both plan to play.
The teams meet at Glenbrook Gymnasium on Feb. 3 as well.
The Nate Bellomo special will be on tap on Feb. 17 when Castleton is at Keene State.
Southern Vermont League fans remember Elise Magro and Rylee Burgess as the dynamic guard-post pair at Rutland that gave opposing teams fits.
They’ll soon get used to them as LEC rivals. Burgess is a freshman on the Owls’ women’s basketball team and she’ll go head-to-head with her former RHS teammate twice this winter.
The CU home game against Keene is scheduled for Feb. 24.
I’m also excited to see Burgess battle with Spartans freshman post player Grace Turner who matches her in terms of height.
Castleton’s matchup with Rhode Island College at home last season was a statement. RIC was among the best in the LEC and the Spartans took them to the limit, eventually pulling out an overtime win filled with many twists and turns.
The Anchormen got their revenge in the LEC semifinals and took the season series 2-1.
RIC makes its first trip back to Glenbrook since that overtime loss on Feb. 6. The Anchormen return many familiar faces from that 22-5 squad, so RIC should be one to beat in the abbreviated season.
Castleton opens the season at UMass Dartmouth on Jan. 23.
CU menThe Castleton men’s basketball team is trying to get back on track.
Coming off a season where the Spartans won just four games, there’s nowhere to go but up.
Spartans coach Paul Culpo is excited for his freshman class and CU’s three top scorers from 2019-20, in Remy Brown, Amadou Diakite and Terrin Roy, are back.
The team that Castleton has the most history with in this six-team slate is Plymouth State. The teams have played 23 times, with the Spartans going 5-18.
The Panthers cruised to a pair of wins over the Spartans last year. Castleton’s last win against Plymouth was in Nov., 2017, when the Spartans outlasted PSU in a 100-93 offensive showdown.
Castleton beat a pair of its 2020-21 opponents in games last winter.
After being blown out 72-46 by Eastern Connecticut State, the Spartans returned the favor with a 69-59 win at Glenbrook on Feb. 22 to finish the regular season.
Brown and Diakite both scored in double figures around a 24-point outing from then-senior Casey Belade.
Rhode Island College is the other LEC team Castleton will see this year that it beat once last season.
RIC bested the Spartans by 12 in January, before Castleton flipped the script with a 12-point win of its own on Feb. 1.
The Spartans open at UMass Dartmouth on Jan. 23.
PlayoffsThe LEC semifinals are set to be played March 3 and the championship game on Saturday, March 6. The winner of the championship game will be awarded a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
