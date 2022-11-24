The Castleton University men’s hockey team celebrated its newly-renamed Thanksgiving weekend tournament in style last winter, winning the Terry Moran Invitational.
The Spartans are out to make it two in a row.
Castleton hosts this year’s Terry Moran Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Spartan Arena.
“It should be easy to get up for every game here at Spartan Arena, but especially the Thanksgiving tournament, which has such great tradition,” said second-year Spartans coach Kyle Richards after last Saturday’s game against Babson College.
“Having played in it myself back when it was the Rutland Herald Invitational, we take a lot of pride in winning that and defending our home ice. The goal is to take care of business again.”
The tournament opens up Friday at 4 p.m. with a matchup between Saint Anselm and Buffalo State with a game between Castleton and Franklin Pierce at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s action opens with the consolation game at 1 p.m. and the championship game caps the weekend at 4 p.m.
Let’s take a look at the four colleges competing in this weekend’s tournament.
CASTLETONCastleton enters the tournament with a 2-5 record, but has stood up to some of the best teams in Division III men’s hockey.
The Spartans had their best result of the season when it beat rival Norwich 4-3 on the Cadets’ home ice. Norwich was ranked No. 10 in the nation at the time.
Their other win came against Southern Maine on Friday, where a pair of goals in the first and second periods were too much for USM to overcome.
Castleton got another great effort against No.7-ranked Babson College on Saturday, where despite a 4-1 Beavers win, the Spartans more than hung with the heavily-favored opponent.
Castleton has been great on the power play this season, averaging nearly a goal a game when a man up.
Sophomore Andrew Stefura has paced the Spartan attack with five points on three goals and two assists. Brandon Picard and Zach Boulet have both found the back of the net twice this season, among seven others that have scored one goal.
Senior Brandon Collett has gotten the bulk of the time in goal, making three starts and four appearances, but CU has gotten starts for three other goalies in Dominic Rodrigue, Josh Ward and Simon Brenter.
Collett was in net for the Norwich win and Ward was in net for the USM win.
FRANKLIN PIERCEFranklin Pierce comes in enjoying a very nice start to its new season at 6-3.
The Ravens were in the Terry Moran last winter as well, falling to Castleton 3-1 in the championship game.
Franklin Pierce has three of its last four games and already has experience in tournament play this season, opening its season with a championship in the Western Mass Invitational in late October.
Scoring goals has not been an issue for the Ravens as they’ve scored three or more goals in every outing.
They boast the Northeast-10’s top goal scorer in Conor Foley, who has found the back of the net nine times this season.
Foley also leads the league in points with 16, a spot ahead of teammate Chris Stevenson who has four goals and eight assists. Vito Carlo and Jason Ladzinski have proven to be capable goal-scorers as well.
Graduate student Kyle Martin has seen the bulk of action in goal for Franklin Pierce and has made the most saves in the Northeast-10 with 265.
SAINT ANSELMSaint Anselm enters the tournament playing some great early-season hockey at 5-2-1.
The Hawks opened the season with two straight wins, including a 6-5 overtime triumph against Southern Maine, a common opponent with Castleton.
They’ve picked up wins against Post University and Assumption College and are coming off an impressive 1-0-1 weekend at St. Michael’s College.
Saint Anselm has a solid history of winning, avoiding a losing record every year since they finished two games under .500 in 2014-2015.
The Hawks boast a very balanced scoring attack. Heading into the week, sophomore Chase Reynolds was third in the Northeast-10 in goals with five. Senior Matt Hayes and junior Tommy Schwartz followed close behind with four goals and a few others have contributed multiple goals.
Senior defender Jack Murphy has been one of the best passers in the league, with eight assists.
Senior Nick Howard has gotten seven starts in goal and boasts a save percentage of .907.
The Hawks were scheduled to play in a Thanksgiving tournament last winter at SUNY Canton, but it was canceled.
BUFFALO STATEBuffalo State heads into the weekend with a 4-3 mark and playing some confident hockey.
The Bengals won three of their first four games and have been right there in games, despite losing two of their last three.
Arguably the most impressive outing of the season for Buffalo was its 4-3 overtime loss to Hobart on Nov. 11. Hobart was ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time and the Bengals led that contest 3-2 heading into the third period.
Junior Nikita Kozyrev buried two goals in the loss to Hobart and leads Buffalo with five goals this season to go along with two assists. Classmate Tyler Vanuden has four goals and three assists.
Sophomore Connor Bizal has been as dangerous as they come for the Bengals, dishing out eight assists. Heading into the week, his nine points had him in a tie for first in the SUNYAC.
Emil Norman has played every game in goal this season for Buffalo with an impressive .945 save percentage.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
