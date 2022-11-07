The future of Rutland County high school football is in good hands. That was on full display Saturday night at Colchester High School.
The Castleton Junior Spartans repeated as Northern Vermont Youth Football League champions, beating the St. Albans Steelers 38-14.
The Junior Spartans are a 7th-and-8th grade youth football team filled with players that soon will be playing high school football at Fair Haven and other Rutland County-area high schools.
Castleton won last year's Western Conference state championship 28-20 against the South Burlington Dolphins. That season saw the Junior Spartans suffer one regular season loss, but there were no losses to speak of this time around.
Castleton went a perfect 9-0 and some of the stats it put up are mind boggling. Excluding a forfeit win against South Burlington in Week 5, the Junior Spartans scored 324 points across their eight games.
Castleton punted the ball just four times all season and never trailed in a game.
"This team was the greatest group on and off the field I've ever had the pleasure to coach," said assistant coach Michael Mulligan, who specializes in coaching the offensive and defensive linemen.
"Their parents all deserve credit for raising such good kids and helping them out as much as they did this year."
Mulligan assists head coach Dylan Lee, who was a standout three-sport athlete at Fair Haven Union High School. Lee's younger brother Trey is part of the Slaters' varsity team that just went to the Division II semifinals.
Dylan Lee was the play-caller on the defensive side of the ball, while assistant Jay Williams called plays on offense. Ken Webb and Aaron Belden also assisted as coaches.
Castleton's championship-winning effort on Saturday started out competitive, but the Junior Spartans took over after the break, scoring 22 of their 30 unanswered points after the Steelers had tied the game midway through the second quarter.
Mulligan noted how cleaning up early penalties was key for Castleton to turn on the afterburners and leave St. Albans behind.
Similar to last year's championship win, quarterback Sam Kyhill played a massive role. Kyhill carried the ball 28 times for 240 yards and four of the Junior Spartans' five touchdowns.
"(Sam) is a special athlete. He really stepped up in this game and took over," Mulligan said. "Our offense is very talented. We run a pretty advanced offense and the kids took to it a lot faster than we thought they could."
The other touchdown came from Anthony Szabo, who rushed for 60 yards on 16 carries.
Kyhill and Szabo had massive holes to run through all night and a big chunk of that credit goes to the dominant effort of their offensive line, made up of Brady Niklasson, Seth Czachor, Gavin Treanor, Kobe Webster-Botts and Aden Wilkins.
Mulligan described Webster-Botts as the driving force on the line and lead blocker. He noted the strength of Niklasson, versatility of Treanor and how well Czachor and Wilkins took to the position.
Castleton's defense came up with tons of big plays to secure the title. Corner back Logan Knipes had a second-half interception that effectively iced the game. Treanor and Webster-Botts had big days at defensive end, as did Holden Sehon at middle linebacker.
Kyhill was placed on St. Albans' best player and was up to the task as well.
A bunch of players from last year's championship team were back for the repeat run this fall. The coaching staff was different, but the experience was invaluable.
"They already had a great foundation. This year, it was just about teaching them our offense," Mulligan said.
There was leadership aplenty on year's club. By season's end, Castleton had named seven captains, Kyhill, Knipes, Szabo, Czachor, Niklasson, Webster-Botts and Tommy Buxton.
That kind of leadership will soon make its way to a high school field near you.
Castleton Junior Spartans roster: Cole Belden, Easton Adams, Kole Lynch, Joseph Kendall, Evan Spanos, Adyn Shull, Hunter Adams, Logan Knipes, Devin LaFrancois, Derek Webb, Connor LeFrancois, Sam Kyhill, Lincoln Munger, Anthony Szabo, Seth Czachor, Holden Sehon, Aden Wilkins, Brady Niklasson, Kobe Webster-Botts, Gavin Treanor, Austin Williams, Aiden Goyette, Jeremiah Kirby, Cooper Gross, Lucas Martelle, Wyatt Delance, Ryan Mulholland and Tommy Buxton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.