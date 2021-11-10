While the high school kids have been battling for football state championship supremacy, the next generation of athletes has been honing their craft.
The Castleton Junior Spartans has athletes that will be filling high school rosters in the coming years, and after Saturday, they can call themselves champions.
Castleton beat the top-seeded South Burlington Dolphins 28-20 on Saturday to win the Northern Vermont Youth Football League’s Western Conference state championship.
“It was an amazing feeling for the kids,” said Junior Spartans coach Jake Helm.
The teams got the treatment that the big boys get, playing on South Burlington High School’s field with Northeast Sports Network hosting the broadcast.
Castleton opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 50-yard run on a pitch play to Sam Kyhill. The Dolphins responded with a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
The Junior Spartans got another rushing touchdown with 3:07 in the half, but South Burlington found the end zone to tie it.
Castleton got a touchdown and two-point conversion to go up by eight heading into the half. The Dolphins got a touchdown in the third to cut the lead to two, but the Junior Spartans got a fourth and final score to put the game away late in the third quarter.
Kyhill accounted for three of the Junior Spartans’ touchdowns. Kyhill rushed the ball 23 times for 188 yards.
Kyhill, from Fair Haven, is the kind of athlete that would make Fair Haven Union High School coach Jim Hill smile.
“He’s our offense,” Helm said. “There are some games where he has rushed for more than 300 yards.”
A big reason for the open holes Kyhill has to run through is the play of guard Kobe Webster, from Rutland.
Helm noted that the Junior Spartans’ defense is led by Whitehall, New York’s CJ Monty at linebacker, Fair Haven’s Omari Brothern at linebacker, Castleton’s Porter Silva at nose tackle and Fair Haven’s Cody Adams at defensive end.
It was Castleton’s second title in program history, having also won in 2018. That year the Spartans were one win away from going to play at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Undefeated heading into a Northeast Regional game, they fell to a team from New Jersey and came up just short.
The Junior Spartans entered the 2021 tournament as the No. 2 seed, behind South Burlington. The Dolphins served Castleton its lone regular season loss, a 20-14 double overtime thriller.
“That game was a dogfight,” Helm said.
The NVYFL has been operating since 1967, and as its name states, is mostly filled teams from the northern part of the state.
According to Helm, Castleton is the only team south of Ferrisburgh in the league.
The Junior Spartans pull from many area schools, among them Rutland, Fair Haven, Poultney, Mill River and Otter Valley.
Helm said that this year’s team has a lot of kids from Fair Haven and Castleton.
“You’re playing against teams like South Burlington, CVU’s feeder program, other teams like that,” Helm said of the competition.
The league also prepares players for the coming years when they enter high school football.
A few years ago, the Vermont Principals’ Association decided to eliminate tackle football at the middle school level, instead implementing a padded, flag football alternative.
The NVYFL gives players a chance to get their feet wet in the tackle game.
With the pandemic washing away the 2020 season, development was essential with the return of the league this fall.
“It took a couple weeks to get into the flow of our offense,” Helm said. “The kids continued to improve. They’ve all developed into football players. It’s rewarding to see as a coach.”
Building a culture around the sport is something the Junior Spartans pride themselves on.
“Everyone knows that football is a brotherhood and these kids get to develop that,” Helm said.
Helm built that brotherhood when he was young, playing at Fair Haven Union High School and eventually with the semi-pro Vermont Rampage, a team filled with a lot of former Rutland players.
His Junior Spartans will remember the ride they went on this year and the love for the sport they built.
Interested athletes can reach Helm at jake@vtroofsolutions.com for more information on joining the Castleton Junior Spartans.
Jr. Spartans roster: Kole Lynch, Austyn Reed, Mason Gutel, Logan Knipes, Derek Webb, Liam Fowler, Sam Kyhill, Hunter Adams, Tom Buxton, Anthony Szabo, Omari Brothern, John Hutchins, Seth Czachor, Patrick Egan, Brady Niklasson, Kobe Webster, Chance Wendell, Jack Beckwith, Cody Adams, Cooper Gross, Porter Silva, Dante Bassette, CJ Monty, Tanner Raymond, Collin Carroccia.
Jr. Spartans coaches: Jake Helm, Head Coach; Si Loomis, Assistant Head Coach; Dominic Gregory, Greg Pritchard, Line Coach; Ken Webb, Pat Fowler, Assistant Coach.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
