CASTLETON — Keene’s State was able to salvage a split of Saturday’s Little East Conference doubleheader on the arm of Olivia Albert. She was brilliant pitching the Owls to a 5-1 victory after Castleton won the first game 4-1 with its own brand of topnotch pitching.
“Olivia is the real deal. Unfortunately, nobody got to see her last year (the COVID season),” said Keene coach Carrah Fisk Hennessey of her sophomore.
The split left Castleton at 5-1 and 3-1 in the LEC, before another split with Plymouth on Sunday. The Spartans’ next action that will count in the LEC standings is at home on Tuesday in a doubleheader against Plymouth State.
GAME ONE
Castleton 4, Keene 1
The Spartans scored all their runs in the third inning on two-run doubles by Machaila Arjavich and Makenna Thorne.
Kate LaPan also had a double in the inning and Devin Millerick a key single.
But the key to the victory was a defensive inning for the Spartans.
The Owls had the bases loaded with no outs in the second. They were poised for a big inning but failed to score a single run.
Arjavich, the starting pitcher, and her defense escaped the jam with some solid play. Arjavich threw strikes and her defense did the rest. Third baseman Kayla Fac and catcher Jamie Boyle made the plays that extinguished the potential big inning.
“Machaila is not overpowering but she competes every pitch,” Castleton coach Eric Ramey said.
“She gets in some jams but she is fearless. She does not get rattled very easily.”
The Spartans made the plays behind Arjavich, Katie Gallagher and Olivia Joy. All pitched well with Gallagher notching the win with three innings of work. Joy pitched the final inning and did not give up a hit in earning her second save of the season.
LaPan and Millerick led the Spartans with two hits apiece.
Jayna Ryan made the defensive play of the game, a diving catch in left field to rob Kylie Frank of a base hit.
Kate Fisher had a home run for the Owls.
GAME TWO
Keene 5, Castleton 1
Albert was overpowering, piling up eight strikeouts.
She got all the run support she needed when the Owls scored four times in the third inning. Alexis Blanchette had the key blow, a two-run single.
“We strung some hits together,” Fisk Hennessey said after the Owls picked up their first win of the season.
Boyle was the only Spartan with two hits in the nightcap.
Joy started for Castleton and took the loss. She is 3-1.
