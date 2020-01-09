CASTLETON — Castleton was defeated by the Plymouth State Panthers 74-50 Thursday night.
The Spartans went on the board first with field goals by Nate Plaisted and Oluwadare Sowunmi, but early fouls and turnovers proved costly, and two three-pointers from Jaylen LeRoy gave the Panthers the advantage.
Castleton put up a fight as both teams exchanged jump shots and layups. However, they could not penetrate Plymouth State’s defense, and the Panthers pulled away with more three’s.
A steal and layup by Cody Graham put the Panthers up by 14 points before Castleton called a timeout.
Both teams continued to exchange turnovers before Graham made another open layup. A three-pointer by Castleton’s John Walsh snapped the Panther’s eight-point run.
Free throws by Plaisted help narrow Plymouth’s lead to 11 at the half.
Castleton went on the board first once again, and as Plymouth scored, the Spartans counteracted. However, layups by Graham and teammate Manny Alisandro extended the Panther’s lead.
Field goals by Demauriaye Smith and Denis LeCours helped narrow the gap, but the Spartans’ offense could not complete their shots, and the Panthers continued to control the court.
Though Castleton continued to persevere, with both Casey Belade and Amadou Diakite making baskets, Plymouth began to pull away in the last five minutes of the game, sealing their victory.
The Panthers had four players score in the double-digits. LeRoy was the top scorer of the game with 17 points and four baskets from the three-point line. Alisandro followed his teammate closely with 16 points.
Plaisted was the top scorer for Castleton with 11 points and stayed perfect in free throw attempts.
The Spartans fall to 1-13 in their record and return to Glenbrook Saturday to host Southern Maine at 3 p.m.
CORRECTIONS
— The story appearing in Thursday’s edition detailing Fair Haven’s Reese Hadeka playing in the International Bowl erroneously stated the game will be played next Wednesday. The game will be played Tuesday, Jan. 14.
— The story appearing in Thursday’s edition detailing the Proctor-Otter Valley boys basketball game included a quote that misstated the length of time Brennon Crossmon attended Otter Valley. Crossmon attended OV until 8th grade and still lives in Pittsford.
