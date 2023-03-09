MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — The Castleton University men's Alpine skiing team made history on Thursday at the USCSA National Championships, capturing the first team title in men's program history at Mammoth Mountain.
The Spartans took home the slalom and overall team championship.
Due to unprecedented snowfall in recent days in conjunction with the impending forecast, the National Championships were only run in the slalom this season. The slalom was a one-run event, with Thursday being the only day in which conditions were safe for racers to compete.
The Spartans made program history with a team time of 2:14.01, winning the crown over Rocky Mountain College by 1.17 seconds. RMC posted a second-place time of 2:15.18. Northern Michigan University was third at 2:17.60, followed by St. Olaf College and United States Air Force Academy.
All three of Castleton's scoring racers placed in the top-10 on the leaderboard, headlined by Lorenzo Mencaccini's podium finish.
Mencaccini earned a second-place finish for the second season in a row at the National Championships, claiming the silver medal in the slalom in 2022 as well. His time of 42.96 made him one of only two skiers to break the 43-second mark on Thursday, with national champion Alexander Sehlberg of RMC taking the top spot on the podium with a time of 42.53.
Elliot Perretta finished eighth with a time 45.37, with Aksel Stroem-Hansen in 10th with a time of 45.68. Filippo Collini finished 16th with a time of 46.26.
Castleton will look to build off this year's success with no seniors graduating from the championship-winning team. Eighteen skiers are eligible to return for the 2024 season.
Women take 5th
The Castleton University women's Alpine ski team placed fifth at the USCSA National Championships on Thursday at Mammoth Mountain in California.
The Spartans clocked a time of 2:31.57 as a team, less than two seconds behind third-place William Smith and only 1.1 seconds behind fourth-place Colgate. Rocky Mountain College won the team title, followed by Northern Michigan University in second and William Smith in third.
Emilie Stene narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing fourth overall in the 145-racer field with a time of 46.12. Ginevra Trevisan placed 29th overall with a time of 50.82 and Karleigh Hollister rounded out the scoring times with a run of 54.57, good for 52nd place. Ines Robres Peireto finished 58th with a time of 55.13.
The Spartans have nine underclassmen on the roster who are eligible to return for the 2024 campaign next year.
