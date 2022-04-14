Programs are always looking for that next stalwart to push them into the next level of success.
Castleton University athletic programs have run the gamut of success this spring. Some got out of the gates quick, while others were trying to pick up the pieces of a slow start.
Each program relies on its experienced players to lead the charge, but there is young talent quickly asserting itself as the future in green and white.
Here’s a sampling of the standout freshman that are making their mark across Castleton sports this spring.
Deena Jacunski, Women’s Lacrosse: Jacunski, a Colchester High product, has provided a ton of scoring punch, playing in seven games thus far in her freshman season. She has eight goals, good for third on the team and she isn’t afraid to let it rip, sitting third on the team in shots despite playing three less games than the two players in front of her.
Ethan Esposito, Men’s Lacrosse: Esposito, from Highland, New York, had the first hat trick of his collegiate career last Saturday against Salem State, a game where CU snapped a 25-game losing skid. His seven goals are good for fifth on the team and he’s appeared in 11 Spartans games.
Griffin Weller, Men’s Lacrosse: Weller has cracked Bo McDougall’s starting lineup six times and scored four goals.
Zac Smith, Men’s Lacrosse: Chris Wilk has been Castleton’s main goalie, but Smith has earned three starts and seven appearances. Smith holds the best goals against average of the goalie group.
Blake Riche, Softball: Riche, from Salem, New York, has taken advantage of limited at bats in her freshman year. The infielder is batting .474 in 19 at bats and has three multi-hit games.
Jess Heinrichs, Softball: Heinrichs, coming from Tamarac High School in New York, has found a consistent role her freshman season as a utility player and pitcher for Eric Ramey’s Spartans. She’s batted .233 at the plate and has seen five innings of work in the circle.
Tyler McLain, Baseball: McLain, from Amity, Connecticut, has found himself in Ted Shipley’s lineup on most days. The infielder is batting .267 and is second on the team with five doubles and 12 runs batted in.
Adam Winchell, Baseball: Winchell, a left-handed pitcher from Fort Ann, New York, has proven to be a valuable bullpen piece for the Spartans. His 1.59 earned run average is tops on the team among pitchers with at least 10 innings of work. Opposing teams are hitting just .194 against the freshman.
Jason Lipscomb, Men’s Tennis: Lipscomb looks like a building block piece for the men’s tennis team. He’s the only player on the team with multiple match wins, both coming in the No. 3 singles spot. He’s proven to be a capable doubles player too.
Connor Davis, Men’s Tennis: Davis, a North Country product, has been the main doubles partner for Lipscomb and the pair have won two matches.
JaQuincy Bostick, Men’s Track and Field: Bostick, from Rochester, New York, broke a triple jump record that stood for more than 50 years earlier in the season.
Tyler Serrani, Men’s Track and Field: The West Rutland product won the triple jump at the Saints Ice Broken Open earlier in April with a jump of 12.17 meters.
Jaxson Emerton, Men’s Track and Field: Emerton picked up his first win of the spring this past weekend, taking first in the triple jump, besting three over CU jumpers.
Ian Maier, Men’s Track and Field: Maier, from Manchester, was part of the 4x400 relay team that set a program record this past weekend.
Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson, Men’s Track and Field: The Mount Mansfield product has won a trio of javelin events this spring.
Amber Cuthbert, Women’s Track and Field: The CU women have a handful of freshmen, but Cuthbert is the first to break through with top-five success this spring. She finished third in the 800 meters last Saturday at the Carla Coffey Invitational.
