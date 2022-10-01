CASTLETON — The Castleton University football team splashed its green and white colors all over Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday night in a 39-0 victory over Dean College. Oh, and there was a little bit of the Whitehall High School maroon mixed in as well.
Whitehall graduates Andrew Genier and Lucas Morse had a whole lot to do with setting the tone for the game in the first quarter.
Genier, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive lineman had a sack on third-and-long to halt the Bulldogs on the game's first series. Later in the quarter, he had a tackle for a loss on fourth down.
Morse had a couple of carries for first downs to sustain the Spartans' opening drive that set up a 25-yard field goal for Noah Crossman.
"The man behind us (head coach Tony Volpone) called me out before the game. I didn't have any choice but to perform," Genier said following the game.
"The defense did what we needed to do to win. We played smash-mouth football."
Crossman's field goal put the Spartans up 3-0 and then early in the second quarter, quarterback Evan Smith scrambled 2 yards to the end zone and Crossman made the PAT to boost the lead to 10-0.
Smith and Jackson Brand hooked up for a 33-yard TD pas 2:30 before halftime and the Spartans took the 17-0 lead into the locker room.
If the Bulldogs had thoughts of getting back into the game after their halftime confab, they were extinguished by an 11-yard touchdown run by Smith less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Morse scored from a yard out and Brattleboro's Kristopher Carroll was credited with a safety that extended the lead 33-0.
Henry Robertson hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to complete the scoring.
The important component of the victory was that its gets the Spartans off to a 1-0 start in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
"Now, the ante is going up and expectations are going up," Volpone said to his players after the game.
Smith was a dual threat quarterback on this day. He had eight carries for 39 yards and two touchdown but also completed 18 of his 24 passes for 225 yards and two scores.
His hot receivers were Brand and Caezar Williams. Brand caught three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown and Williams had three grabs for 50 yards.
Smith spread it around as 13 different receivers had at least one reception.
Damiiyr Martinez had a kickoff return for 61 yards and was in one eight tackles for the Spartans.
Dean quarterback Nathan Cisco completed 15 of his 22 passes but the Castleton defense limited the big play — he threw for only 99 yards.
Other major contributors to the shutout for the Spartans were Kevin McDonough with eight tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry, Genier with five tackles and the sack and Quinten Asiedu with a couple of tackles and an interception return of 42 yards.
When Volpone spoke of heightened expectations, he was thinking ahead to the long road trip to Washington, D.C. where beating Gallaudet would give the Spartans a 2-0 record in the league.
Gallaudet defeated Keystone 52-44 in its ECFC opener on Saturday.
It is the kind of big game Genier had in mind when he transferred from Utica to Castleton.
"Castleton is 15 minutes from my home (Whitehall) and Castleton has always been on my back burner," Genier said.
"I have no regrets."
