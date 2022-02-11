The temperature for Castleton University’s baseball opener at Cabrini University’s Cabrini Carroll Field will be in the 40s.
Not ideal baseball weather? Don’t tell that to the Spartans. It’s baseball and right now that’s all that matters.
Cabrini coach Nick Weisheipel wanted the Spartans to come down to the Pennsylvania campus a day earlier when the forecast called for temperatures in the 60s but the Spartans were not able to get there by Saturday.
The field should be playable. Cabrini’s diamond boasts AstroTurf in both the infield and outfield.
Sunday’s games are scheduled for noon and 3 p.m.
Castleton will be carrying 15 pitchers.
“It sounds like a lot but it really isn’t,” Castleton coach Ted Shipley said, noting the compact schedule packed with doubleheaders.
Fair Haven’s Aubrey Ramey and Missisquoi Valley Union’s Richard Walker are in the mix to start on the mound Sunday.
Another who figures to get an early start is South Glens Falls’ Trevor Corliew.
“He throws hard. He’s come a long way,” Shipley said.
Shipley will use Corliew judiciously as he is coming off an arm injury he suffered last season against Plymouth State.
The Spartans also carry five catchers and Jack Boyle, a freshman from Green Mountain Union High School, could see appreciable time.
What separates Boyle from some of the others is that he has middle-of-the-lineup power.
Rutland’s Reece de Castro will be at third base. Another Vermonter is Hartford High and White River Post 84 graduate Hunter Perkins, an outfielder.
“Hunter has looked really good. We are getting a lot of live at-bats now and he is right on it,” Shipley said.
Perkins will be the leadoff batter.
“He has a really good eye and when he hits it, he hits it hard,” Shipley said.
Shipley knows the Spartans are playing in one of the best Division III conferences in the country. Castleton dominated the North Atlantic Conference, winning five consecutive championships, before making the jump to the Little East a few seasons ago.
The LEC’s Eastern Connecticut and Southern Maine are both ranked in the national preseason poll.
Following the doubleheader against Cabrini, the Spartans have a practice scheduled on Monday in Newport News, Virginia and then play a single game against Virginia Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Wednesday they will play against Apprentice and then play a JV game with Apprentice on Thursday.
Friday, the Spartans will practice at Mary Washington and then play a doubleheader against Mary Washington on Saturday, Feb. 19. Following that, they head home.
The objective of the trip is to prepare for the Little East season and also, Shipley said “to build intensity from pitch one to the last pitch.”
Cabrini returns an experienced team, one that went 16-11 last season, 13-5 in the Atlantic East Conference. The Cavaliers boast the Atlantic East Co-Player of the Year in senior Matt McKisson who batted .490 last season.
The Spartans are coming off a 9-23 season in which they were 6-10 in the Little East.
Following their Virginia swing, they are at Eastern Nazarene in Quincy, Massachusetts for a doubleheader on Feb. 26.
The Spartans do not play at home until April 2 when UMass Boston is in Castleton for a Little East doubleheader.
Castleton is picked to finish seventh in the nine-team Little East Conference. Eastern Connecticut was the choice to win the league title with Southern Maine collecting the second most votes. The Spartans were picked ahead of Keene State and Western Connecticut.
Following Sunday’s doubleheader, the Spartans will watch the Super Bowl as a team back at the hotel.
“They have a big screen for us with food. With some teams, guys like to go their separate ways after the game. These guys like to stay together,” Shipley said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.