CASTLETON — The Castleton University football team pulled off a thrilling, last-minute victory over Anna Maria on Saturday, scoring the game-winning touchdown with just 1:04 to play to complete the 38-31 win in Eastern Collegiate Football Conference play at Dave Wolk Stadium.
After Anna Maria wiped out Castleton’s two-touchdown lead with less than five minutes remaining in the game, the Spartans got the ball back at their own 31-yard line with 1:37 to play in a 31-31 deadlock.
After a first-down incompletion, Jacob McCarthy tossed a screen pass to Simon Davis Jr., who maneuvered his way 47 yards down the field, carrying the ball all the way to the AMCATS’ 22-yard line. McCarthy spiked the ball to stop the clock, and Castleton gained only one yard on second down to bring up a 3rd-and-9 with 1:09 remaining.
After an Anna Maria timeout, McCarthy found Anthony Martinez down the seam for a 21-yard touchdown and a 37-31 lead. Noah Crossman’s extra point put the final scoring of the game on the board, and an interception by Ian DeTulleo on 4th-and-26 for Anna Maria put the finishing touches on the CU win.
The Spartans sit in a four-way tie at 3-1 in ECFC play, joining the AMCATS, Gallaudet and Alfred State atop the standings. Castleton is 5-3 while Anna Maria sits at 5-2.
The difference came on turnovers, as Castleton scored 14 points off four Anna Maria turnovers. The AMCATS outgained Castleton 540-391 in total yardage, though the Spartans dominated in the ground game 126 yards to 29.
Anna Maria gained 511 yards through the air to Castleton’s 265, and earned 27 first downs to the Spartans’ 17.
McCarthy connected on 19 of 35 passes, throwing for 265 yards and a touchdown.
Martinez caught the lone receiving touchdown, and finished with 120 yards on eight receptions. Devin Wollner was a force out of the backfield, carrying the ball nine times for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Lucas Morse added two touchdowns of his own.
Noah Crossman was 1 of 2 in field goal attempts, drilling a 40-yarder in the first quarter. His 40-yard field goal was the longest Castleton field goal since the program’s inaugural season in 2009 when Lucas Robitaille made a 42-yarder vs. Husson.
Defensively, Castleton was led by eight tackles each from Ethan Palazetti and Jayson Gilsinger. Ian DeTulleo picked off a pair of passes, including the game-sealing interception to put an end to Anna Maria’s final drive.
Castleton is at Alfred State Saturday at noon.
WPI 28, Norwich 2
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University football team battled WPI Saturday afternoon at Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium, before ultimately falling 28-2 to the Engineers.
Prior to the game the football program recognized the contributions of the teams’ seniors over the course of their collegiate careers, both in the classroom and on the field.
Norwich offensively was led by Rashawn Fraser who went 9 for 20 for 88 yards in the air while also leading the rushing attack with 63 yards on the ground. Nate Parady and Jehric Hackney combined for 71 yards on the ground. Haleola Thomas had three catches for 55 yards receiving.
Defensively, the Cadets recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss in the contest. Zev Motew led Norwich, being in on 12 tackles for the Cadets. Patrick Keefe recorded an interception in the game.
Norwich’s lone points came via safety in the second quarter.
After being stopping the Cadets at the 1-yard line, The Engineers took over. After picking up a first down, the Cadets defense forced WPI to punt with the ball situated at their six-yard line. Off the snap, the WPI punter, fumbled the ball in the back of the endzone and was unable to recover before rolling out the back of the endzone for a safety.
At halftime, longtime Norwich Athletic Director Anthony Mariano was honored by the NEWMAC for his commitment to Norwich and his contributions to establishing NEWMAC Football.
Norwich (2-7, 1-4 NEWMAC) will travel down to Washington, D.C. for their final contest of the season next weekend against Catholic.
Middlebury 42,
Bowdoin 35
MIDDLEBURY — Quarterback Will Jernigan combined for 403 yards (203 rushing/200 passing) and five touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Bowdoin (1-6) Saturday on Youngman Field at Alumni Stadium.
The Panthers (2-5) return to action next Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. game at Hamilton.
For the Polar Bears, Andre Eden gained 160 yards on the ground with three touchdowns on 23 carries, while Fahey finished with seven catches for 135 yards and a pair of scores.
