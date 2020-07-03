CASTLETON — With so much uncertainty around the fall season, it’s tough to know what to expect for the Castleton football team, but that hasn’t changed how the Spartans have recruited for their incoming class.
Castleton has announced up to 40 incoming commits in the 2024 class so far, between its athletics website and social media. Among that group, 11 are staying home in the Green Mountain State to continue their academic and athletic careers.
Let’s take a look at those 11 and how they’ll fit into the Spartans’ squad.
Dylan Lee won’t have to travel far to play his college ball. A Fair Haven graduate, Lee will play defensive back for Castleton. Lee was a captain with the Slaters and a Division II first-team linebacker. Lee was a sophomore on Fair Haven’s D-II state title team and a junior on the team that made it back to the game a year later.
Rutland’s Ethan Coarse joins the Spartans as a linebacker, a position he was a first team all-star at with the Raiders. A North/South game selection, Rutland coach Mike Norman raved about his relentless nature. His junior season, the Raiders made it to the Division I state championship game.
Springfield’s Noah Zierfus will add to the Spartans’ receiving depth. While with the Cosmos, he was a North/South game selection and a second-team wideout.
Another player who could be catching passes in Castleton’s offense the next four years is Carter Pelzel from U-32. Pelzel will play tight end for the Spartans and was set to play in the Shrine Bowl before it was canceled this week.
A natural leader, he was a captain in the North/South game last fall, following a season where he was a D-II second team all-state selection. U-32 was a formidable force his senior season, going 9-2 and bowing out in the state semifinals.
Pelzel’s teammate Gary Arleth joins him in the Castleton green. Arleth was also a North/South selection and will play linebacker for the Spartans.
Castleton continued to beef up its linebacking depth will a pair of other additions. Stowe’s Pat Roling and Missisquoi’s Ethan Kelleher join the squad in that role.
Roling was a first-team linebacker his junior year and showed his versatility as second-team linebacker and offensive lineman his senior season.
Kelleher is a proven leader, having been a three-year captain with the Thunderbirds.
Mount Mansfield’s Mark Howland and Essex’s Luke Williams bring Division I high school pedigree to the Spartans.
Howland, a defensive lineman, is a two-time all-state defensive player and holds the school record for sacks in a single season.
Williams, a running back, is fourth all-time in rushing yards for the Hornets.
A pair of defensive backs round out the local Spartan recruits.
Ben Chilkott comes from West Pawlet, but played his high school ball across the border at Granville (N.Y.). He was a Class C North first team all-star as a senior.
BFA Fairfax’s Noah Brock can do it all. He’s a two-time first team offensive player at running back and two-time first team defensive player at defensive back. On top of that, he was was first team special teams returner.
