The Castleton University men’s ice hockey program’s annual Thanksgiving-weekend tournament has been renamed as the Terry Moran Invitational Tournament, honoring the Spartans’ longtime assistant coach who helped build the program from the ground up.
The announcement was made Monday morning by Castleton Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation to the Castleton men’s ice hockey team, Moran and members of the Castleton Blue Line Club.
Moran has been an assistant coach for the men’s ice hockey team since its inception in 2003-04, helping shape the young men who have come through the program into not only better hockey players, but better people as well.
“I am proud to announce that beginning this weekend, and for many years to come, the Spartans will be playing for the Terry Moran Invitational Cup,” Tyson announced to thunderous stick taps on the Spartan Arena ice.
“Terry has been a big part of Castleton hockey for the better part of two decades,” said Tyson. “He has not only been a coach for us on the bench, but he has been a mentor to all of our head coaches and to all of the young men who have put on a Spartan uniform.”
Castleton opens Terry Moran Invitational Tournament play on Friday at 7 p.m. against Rivier University. Franklin Pierce will play Arcadia at 4 p.m. Friday in the first game of the tournament.
