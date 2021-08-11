The lobby at Castleton University’s Glenbrook Gymnasium gave new meaning to the term flooding the zone. Young men packed the place, wall-to-wall humanity.
Wednesday was check-in day for the Castleton University football team.
There was excitement in the air, probably more than usual with the Spartans longing to play the game they love after missing the 2020 version, the entire season scrapped due to COVID.
Quarterback Jake McCarthy is as anxious as anyone to get back out on the field. He is hoping he can continue performing where he left off at the end of the 2019 season.
That season could not have started worse for the Spartans. They sputtered to an 0-7 record.
Then, McCarthy and his teammates caught fire. They won the last two games over Anna Maria and Eastern Collegiate Football Conference champion Dean. McCarthy was on fire. His line for the final two games combined: Thirty three completions in 48 attempts for 422 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Those last two games, the vibe in practice was different,” McCarthy said on Wednesday. “We had nothing to lose. Finally everything came together. And we had a chip on our shoulder.”
“We were so excited as a group for last season but we used the time to get better,” said 6-foot, 303-pound defensive lineman Dustin Rock.
He believes the ending the Spartans wrote to the 2019 season continues to motivate them today.
“We wanted to knock off the conference champions. It was an awesome way to cap it off,” Milton’s Rock said.
The 2020 campaign would have been the first college season for U-32 graduate Carter Pelzel.
He can’t wait to make up for lost time.
“I am looking forward to getting out there,” he said of Thursday’s first practice.
“It kind of sucked,” Pelzel said of the lost season but he also added that he got something out of it.
“It was valuable. I got most of the playbook down,” said Pelzel, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end.
He won’t feel like a first-year player when the Spartans begin mixing it up on Dave Wolk Stadium.
If the eyeball test counts for anything, the Spartans put in the work over the summer.
Rock said, in his case, the work was mental as well as physical.
“I focused on my mental health. I read books and stepped away from the video games,” he said.
McCarthy threw the ball with friends back in Massachusetts two to three days a week.
Pelzel said he, like his teammates, followed an arduous workout regimen this summer during the week and did his own workouts on the weekend.
“It was a lot of workouts,” Pelzel said.
He had a productive summer but no more productive than his brother Quintin’s.
Quintin Pelzel broadcast the games for the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Vermont Mountaineers and was chosen to call the NECBL All-Star Game.
Quintin will be a senior at Ithaca College where he is majoring in Communications.
“What he would really love is to get his own talk show,” Carter said.
It sounds as though Quintin has the road map drawn for his career.
Carter is a Criminal Justice major but his thoughts are more immediate. He just wants to get on the field Thursday to start preparing for the season opener on Sept. 4 at home against Plymouth State University.
CU hoopsThe Castleton women’s basketball team is back to hosting its own tournament this season. The Castleton Tip-Off Classic will bring Smith College, University of Maine-Farmington and New England College to town.
It is a classic format, meaning the second-day matchups are predetermined.
Castleton will meet Farmington and Thomas.
The event will be held on Nov. 13-14 making fora busy weekend on campus. That is also the weekend that the football team hosts Gallaudet in its final regular season game.
A new opponent on the women’s basketball schedule is Fitchburg State. The Spartans will host Fitchburg on Dec. 30 in the final tuneup for Little East Conference action.
Tim Barrett’s women’s team opens the season on the road against Norwich University on Nov. 5.
