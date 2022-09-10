CASTLETON — Quarterback Evan Smith and Saijon McIntosh had a special connection on Saturday and, as the day went on, the Castleton University football team developed a special connection with its fans in the 48-0 Homecoming victory over Fitchburg State.
Smith and McIntosh hooked up for three touchdown passes much to the delight of the 4,112 fans, the second largest crowd in CU history.
"I didn't play a lot last year but when I did, he was my man," Smith said.
Smith completed 14 of his 19 passes for four touchdowns against no interceptions. He threw for 235 yards.
It was a bounce-back victory for the Spartans who lost the season opener at Plymouth State.
"We really came off the bus slow and half asleep," said CU's outstanding offensive lineman Tucker Gaudette. "It was great to be at home and being able to show people what we can actually do."
Gaudette and his O-line mates Joe Stimpfel, Thomas Donovan, Ben Reid, Mitchell Gunther and company did their part in keeping Smith upright with time to throw.
"I have all the faith in the world in my offensive line. They always give me 5 seconds to throw. I wasn't pressured at all today," the quarterback said.
It's hard to say any play is a game-changer when the difference is 48 points, but free safety Kyle Ford made a play that might well have set the tone.
The Falcons received the opening kickoff and were putting together an impressive drive. They were in Spartan territory and facing a fourth down when Ford broke up a pass that was nearly completed with an athletic play to give the Spartans the ball.
The Spartans then scored on their first drive with Lucas Morse and Caezar Williams making some key receptions to sustain the drive. Chance Fee then caught a 6-yard scoring strike from Smith and Noah Crossman kicked the PAT to give the Spartans the lead.
They built the lead to 28-0 by halftime. McIntosh scored on a 37-yard pass from Smith, Simon Davis Jr. went over from 2 yards out and McIntosh gathered in a 10-yard scoring pass from Smith.
Then, some history was made on the first score of the new half. Williams, the 150-pound wide receiver from Round Rock, Texas, scored on a 62-yard punt return. It was the first time the Spartans scored on a punt return in the history of the program which began in 2009.
McIntosh caught his third TD pass from Smith and Jackson Brand scored on a 17-yard run to complete the scoring.
"Everybody worked their butts off all week. We had intensity today," McIntosh said.
"We really put a lot of work in at practice this week and it showed," Gaudette said.
"That was a great play that Kyle Ford made," said Castleton coach Tony Volpone of the senior's early pass break-up. "Kyle is somebody who has been with us for awhile and he has progressively gotten better."
The Falcons could manage very little on the ground, accruing only 67 yards and had but 102 through the air against the stout Spartan defense.
Kevin McDonough led that defensive effort with nine tackles and Jacob Griggs was in on six stops.
Fitchburg quarterback Logan Wilson completed 14 of his 25 passes. Matthew Aquirre was the Falcons' leading rusher with just 19 yards.
Freshman Isaiah Oufiero had an interception for the Spartans.
Castleton takes a 1-1 record into the Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket at 0-2 Norwich University on Saturday.
NOTES: Fee has a brother Chase who was a receiver at Gettysburg College. ... Two of the teams in Castleton's league, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, put up a lot of points over the weekend. Dean scored 55 but lost 71-55 to Nichols. Anna Maria outgunned UMass Dartmouth, 63-48. That was the most points ever scored by a Nichols team. ... Volpone is a former Nichols quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.