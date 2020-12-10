When Castleton University linebacker Jake Roth heard teammate Christian Procida talk about the Be the Match program and the way it saved his father life, it hit home.
“It resonated because my mother is a three-time cancer survivor,” Roth said.
Castleton head coach Tony Volpone remembers that day well.
“It was just after a spring practice. Christian talked about how the Be the Match program saved his father’s life. His father is alive and well today because of it,” Volpone said.
Volpone had only been on the job as the head coach for about a month in 2014 when he received a call from then Villanova coach Andy Talley who wanted Volpone to begin making Be the Match part of the Castleton football program.
“We hired Blaise Zambrano (as defensive coordinator) and his administrative duty was community service and Be the Match was a piece of that,” Volpone said.
It involves players becoming part of the bone marrow registry.
“It is very quick, just a swab of your cheek for about 10 seconds,” Roth said.
Ten seconds that might never result in anything. Or it might end up saving somebody’s life.
Roth’s effort fell into the latter category.
Roth had the swab as a freshman and three years later received the phone call that he was a match for somebody in trouble.
“When I got the phone call that I was a match, it was definitely a cool experience,” said Roth, now a senior.
He donated peripheral blood stem cells to help save the life of a 55-year-old man with a cancer where bone marrow creates abnormal white blood cells.
The rules are that Roth can’t learn the name of the recipient. He was only given the gender, age and the disease.
“I believe it is after three years that you can have contact with the person,” Roth said. “I think I will let him contact me when he is ready.”
Roth said he did not want to reach out to the recipient because cancer is difficult enough to deal with and he did not want to be invasive.
It was twice within about a two-year span that a Castleton football player was a match in the program.
“I don’t know what the probability of that is. If we get another one, the odds would probably be astronomical,” Volpone said.
A couple of years ago, the Castleton player getting the call as a match was linebacker Wyatt Prue. The former North Country Union player was a perfect match for someone suffering from leukemia.
Prue was told that she was a 68-year-old grandmother.
“If it were my grandmother, I would want someone to do it,” Prue said.
Prue and Roth both had their injections, tests and donation done at Dartmouth Medical Center.
Prue was honored at Castleton’s 2019 football banquet where Zambrano told the audience, “It is because of him that a grandmother will have more time with her children and grandchildren and get to grow old with her spouse.”
“Jake was deprived of his senior year of football because of COVID and decided to make the best of it by helping to save a person’s life. That was very admirable,” Volpone said.
Roth said the actual donating at Dartmouth took some time. He was in the hospital five days and the process itself took five hours. There were a series of shots given to him in the days leading up to the actual donation.
He described the process as “pretty much painless.”
“It is a pretty easy process when you look at what comes out of it,” he said.
The Castleton program has become very involved in the Be the Match program.
“It is all voluntary but the year I did it, I think just about everyone on the team submitted their cells,” Roth said.
When you enter the program, you never know when that quick swab might lead to saving someone’s life.
It came only months after the swab in the case of Champlain Valley Union High graduate Matt Long.
Long was a member of the Wesleyan University football team when he signed up for the bone marrow donor program during a drive on the Middletown, Connecticut campus in 2012.
He was notified four months later that he was at least a 99% match for a person in the Midwest in his 30s with some form of cancer.
“It seemed easy to get signed up. I never thought I would be called,” Long said. “I was pretty surprised. Matches are pretty rare. You think you might get called 10, 20 or 30 years later. But to get a call four months after registering is pretty rare.”
It was in Connecticut playing high school football that Roth first got to see Castleton.
“Our high school football team went to a team camp at Castleton. That is where I first got exposed to the Castleton coaches,” Roth said. “I kind of fell in love with it.
“I like the small size of the school. My sister went to Penn State and when I was there I felt lost. It was bigger than my hometown.
“What really drew me to Castleton was the coaches and their focus on academics.”
Roth is philosophical about missing out on his final year of football. Some of his teammates are in majors where it makes sense to go back and use that fifth year to play but he is ready to apply his degree in Health Science to the next phase of his life.
“I had 16 good years of football,” he said.
He first wants to be involved in the field of X-ray and MRI.
His career objective eventually is to be a perfusionist, the healthcare professional who operates the cardiopulmonary bypass machine during cardiac surgery.
He will be helping many more people during his healthcare career.
He is off to a great start. He has already given the ultimate gift to one 55-year-old man.
