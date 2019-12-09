CASTLETON — Castleton University's Elise Magro was named Little East Conference Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week for the third time in 2019-20 after averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals in a 1-1 week for the Spartans.
The 2019 Rutland High School graduate scored 13 points with three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in a 56-54 win over Keene State before netting 16 points and grabbing four rebounds in a 66-54 setback at UMass Dartmouth.
The freshman currently leads the team and ranks seventh in the LEC in scoring with 13.6 points per game, and has a team-best 15 steals and seven blocked shots on the year.
WOMEN'S T&F
CU's Maier qualifies
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — Junior Lydia Maier ran a 1:43.91 600-meter race to place second and snag a regional qualifier for the Castleton University women's track & field team at its season-opening meet at Smith College on Saturday.
Maier qualified for the regional for the second consecutive year in the 600-meter run, She broke the school record in the event in 2018-19 at 1:41.72.
Giselle Rainville came in just before the 12-minute mark in the 3,000-meter run to place sixth out of 12 in the event.
Hannah Coupas went 4-for-4 on her first four attempts at the high jump before clearing 1.40 meters (4-7) on her third attempt to finish eighth. She was also 24th (23rd collegiate) in the field of 40 in the 200-meter run with a time of 30.21 seconds. Maizy Mooney clocked in three spots later at 30.53 seconds.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Emily Maier, Tessa Rubocki, Mooney, and Lydia Maier was fourth (third collegiate), clocking in at 2:00.19.
Castleton returns to action at the Southern Maine Invitational next Saturday.
MEN'S T&F
Gilcris, Rock qualify
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — Sophomore Nate Gilcris and freshman Jarret Rock qualified for the NCAA New England Regional Championships and broke school records as part of the Castleton University men's track & field's season-opening meet at the Smith Winter Classic on Saturday.
Gilcris won the high jump by clearing a height of 1.93 meters. He cleared 1.90 meters on his third and final attempt, before achieving the 1.93-meter mark on his second try. Chris Doucet held the record previously at 1.73 meters.
Rock placed fifth (fourth collegiate) in the long jump at 6.62 meters. After his first-collegiate meet, he now holds the program record in the event, previously held by David Harvey (5.84 meters). Rock also finished 12th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.33 seconds, and he finished sixth in the triple jump at 12.10 meters.
Silas Diamond earned a sixth-place finish in the 60-meter dash in the crowded field of 31. After sneaking into the finals ranked eighth with a qualifying time of 7.40, he ran a 7.41-second final to crack the top-six.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Brennan Kimball, Rock, Diamond, and Dominique Thorpe placed second with a time of 1:39.76, just over two seconds behind the winning Eastern Connecticut State team.
Ben Reid was seventh in the shot put behind four throwers from Rensselaer and another from Trinity. His third throw went 11.72 meters. Four Engineers placed in the top-five as Joseph Ouimet was sixth in the pole vault at 3.10 meters.
Castleton returns to action at the Southern Maine Invitational next Saturday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Spartans place 2nd
GORHAM, Maine — The 20th-ranked Castleton University wrestling team finished in second place at the University of Southern Maine Ted Reese Invitational Saturday, posting 14 top-six finishers and placing behind only 14th-ranked United States Coast Guard Academy.
The Spartans finished with 149.5 points as a team, just 36.5 behind Coast Guard, who topped the field with 186. Host Southern Maine claimed third, with Wesleyan placing fourth and a split-squad version of Johnson and Wales finished fifth.
Castleton had eight top-three finishers, led by 149-pound champion Max Tempel.
Joseph Valentino, Chance LaPier and Jason Hoffman each finished second in their respective weight classes, while Nick Camacho, Cqari Bacote, Michael Angers and Mitchell LaFlam placed third in their classes.
Frank Darwak, Travis Brown, Frank Fea and Shea Garand corralled fourth-place finishes, followed by a fifth-place finish from Reece Millington and a sixth-place finish from Lucas Morse.
Tempel cruised to a 5-0 mark on the day at 149, pinning his opponent in the opening round before collecting back-to-back wins via major decision. He won a 3-2 decision in the semifinals over Southern Maine's Jared Garcia, before claiming the title after a medical forfeit by his opponent.
Valentino notched a trio of victories on his way to the 125-pound title bout, pinning his first two opponents on the day to earn a spot in the semifinals.
In the semis, he faced off with Darwak, winning a 6-5 decision in a head-to-head battle between two Spartans. In the finals, he faced off with the second-ranked 125-pounder in the country, Southern Maine's Peter Del Gallo. He held tough, but dropped a 3-0 decision for a second-place finish. Darwak opened the day 2-0 with a major decision and a win via fall, but dropped his third bout to Valentino before losing a 7-2 decision in the third-place match to finish fourth at 125.
LaPier continued his stellar season, rattling off four wins before falling in the 174-pound title bout to Wesleyan's Marco Gaita. He opened the day with a 9-2 win via decision, before pinning his opponent in 3:44 in the Round of 16. He followed that up with a pin in the quarterfinals and a major decision in the semifinals, 10-1.
At 184, Hoffman plowed through the competition in the first two rounds, winning via fall in 43 seconds and via decision, 9-2, to set up a match with Coast Guard's Paul Detwiler—a top-10 wrestler in the country at his weight class. Detwiler controlled the match from beginning to end, claiming a 13-4 major decision as Hoffman placed second.
Camacho opened the day with a bye before downing his first opponent via major decision, 16-2. In the quarterfinals, he defeated the opposition 9-5 to advance to the semifinals, but was stymied by a decision loss in the first sudden-victory period. In the third-place match, he bounced back and defeated Roger Williams' Peter Tringali 5-3.
The Spartans had both the third and fourth-place finishers in the 141-pound bracket, as Bacote and Brown faced off head-to-head in the third-place match.
Bacote came out on top, capping a 4-1 day with a 13-5 major decision over Brown in the bout. Bacote also picked up a win via fall and a pair of decision victories on the day. Brown started his day with three wins—two via fall and one via tech fall—but fell in the semifinals via tech fall before dropping the third-place match to Bacote.
Much like the 141-pound bracket, Castleton had the third and fourth-place finishers in the 165-pound class.
Angers came out on top of Fea, finishing the day 4-1 overall. Angers started the day with a major decision, 9-1, before pinning UMaine's Terence O'Brien in 1:00. He followed that up with a 16-1 win via technical fall in the quarterfinals, but lost via tech fall—16-0—in the semifinals, sending him to a third-place bout with Fea. He topped Fea with a 7-4 decision, using a decisive second period to earn the win.
Fea started his day with a trio of wins, winning by decision, fall (2:32) and major decision to land in the semifinals against Coast Guard's Nick Moreno—one of the top-25 165-pounders in the nation. Fea lost via fall in 37 seconds before dropping his second consecutive match to Angers. Millington rounded out Castleton's placers in the 165-pound division, earning a fifth-place finish with a pin in 2:01. He finished his day with a 5-1 record, winning twice via fall, twice via tech fall and once via major decision.
LaFlam won his first two matchups in the 197-pound bracket, defeating each of his first two opponents via decision. He dropped a match in the same fashion in the semifinals to land in the third-place match, where he pinned Coast Guards Kayne Robert in 4:16 to claim third.
The day wrapped up with a pair of Spartans competing in the third and fifth-place matches at the heavyweight division, though both came up short in the finales to finish fourth and sixth, respectively.
Garand started the day 3-0 with a win via fall and two victories via decision, but was pinned in each of his final two bouts to place fourth on the day. Morse started his day with a pair of quick pins—his first in 1:13 and his second in 18 seconds—but dropped a major decision in the quarterfinals to land in the consolation bracket. He picked up a win via decision and a win via fall to find a place in the fifth-place match, but he was bested by Coast Guard's Thomas Sidener in a 6-4 decision to claim sixth place at the event.
Castleton wraps up first semester action Saturday at Glenbrook Gym in a dual match with the University of Southern Maine. Varsity matches are slated to begin at 2:30 p.m.
DEVIL'S BOWL
Banquet still on
WEST HAVEN — Officials from Devil’s Bowl Speedway and King of Dirt Racing have issued the following statement regarding the charges asserted on Nov. 30, 2019 against the part-owner of Devil’s Bowl Speedway and King of Dirt Racing, Mike Bruno, in connection with a situation that started with an incident of vandalism that took place at Devil’s Bowl Speedway:
“We have been overwhelmed with positive support from members of the racing community far and wide, as well as from our many sponsors and marketing partners, local business owners, and many well-wishers who have no connection to Devil’s Bowl Speedway, King of Dirt Racing, or the sport. We are deeply thankful for that support.
“With respect to the ongoing legal situation, we cannot discuss the details of the case. Mr. Bruno was released within hours of receiving his citation from the police after posting bail. Mr. Bruno entered not-guilty pleas and denies the allegations. We at Devil’s Bowl Speedway and King of Dirt Racing trust that the legal process will arrive at the correct outcome and that Mike Bruno will be vindicated. Until the case is resolved, we have been advised not to comment any further regarding this case.
“In the meantime, Devil’s Bowl Speedway and the King of Dirt Racing Crate Modified Series are enthusiastically moving forward with preparations for the 2020 racing season. We are looking forward to honoring our champions, top drivers, and award winners at the Banquet of Champions on Jan. 25, and we expect to release some exciting news about schedules, registration, rules, and more in the coming weeks.”
