Castleton University freshman running back Devin Wollner was named the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s Rookie of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Spartans’ 38-20 victory over Dean College on Saturday.
Wollner rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N-S teams practicing
The North and South football teams began practicing Monday for the North-South Senior All-Star Football Game. The South team is practicing at Rutland High’s Alumni Field and the North squad at Spaulding High School in Barre.
The game will be held Saturday at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and will be available at the gate an hour before kickoff.
All proceeds from the game benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd hosting Regional
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College field hockey team will make its 17th-consecutive and 20th appearance in the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament when it hosts a regional on Nov. 16-17 on Kohn Field.
First-round games take place on Wednesday with Babson hosting St. Joseph’s of Maine and Endicott entertaining Wilson. The Panthers will play the Babson/St. Joseph’s winner on Saturday. while Kean will battle the Endicott/Wilson winner in Saturday’s second contest. The victors meet on Sunday with a trip to the final four on the line.
Wednesday’s game times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Middlebury brings a 17-1 record into the Regional. The Panthers’ only loss was to Tufts, the same team they defeated in the NESCAC championship game.
Middlebury is the defending national champion and the Panthers have won the national title three of the last four years.
Sunday’s Regional final is set for 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Woodard leads Quakers
Rutland’s Breukelyn Woodard finished the season as the leading goal scorer for the 8-7-1 Penn women’s soccer team with five goals. Her season also included an Ivy League Player of the Week honor.
