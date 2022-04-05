CASTLETON — Kate Lapan muscled Jackie Cherry's pitch into left field for the walk-off single that scored Makenna Thorne, giving the Castleton University softball team a 4-3 victory over St. Michael's College.
It salvaged a split of Tuesday's doubleheader, the Purple Knights winning the first game 7-6 by overcoming a 6-0 deficit.
"She had been pitching me a lot inside today," Lapan said. "She jammed it. It was a good pitch by her."
LaPan struggled at the plate in the first game, going 0-for-5, but Castleton coach Eric Ramey had plenty of confidence, sending her up in a pinch hitting role in the biggest spot in Game 2.
Thorne set the table with a single, then, the Spartans successfully deployed the bunt game. Miranda Fish's bunt moved up Thorne who was able to score easily on Lapan's single.
Game 2 also included a two-run home run by Castleton's Hannah Mosher that proved to be the difference in the game.
Mosher's shot cleared the fence in right-center and came after Allie Almond singled
It was quite a day for Mosher who made the defensive play of the day in the first game, a spectacular diving catch in center field off a hard, low line drive off the bat of Marli Welter in the fifth inning with a runner aboard and only one out.
"Hannah is special," Ramey said. "She can play anywhere."
Ramey proved it by shifting her to first base for the second game.
"Her softball IQ matches her ability," Ramey said.
"That was my first collegiate home run," said Mosher, a senior. "She was pitching me inside and I was ready for it. When it went off my bat, I thought it was gone. I was very excited."
Almond had a big day with two base hits in each game and handling five chances flawlessly at shortstop in the nightcap.
GAME ONE
SMC 7, Castleton 6
It was looking good for the Spartans as they built their 6-0 lead with a run in the first and five in the second. Jamie Boyle had an RBI double and Almond an RBI single to key the big second inning. Mosher and Jess Heinrichs also hit safely in the inning.
With the big lead and pitcher Katie Gallagher shutting the Purple Knights out over the first three innings, the Spartans looked golden.
But the game began to turn when the Knights had their own big inning in the fourth highlighted Meghan Connor's home run.
The Knights knotted the score at 6-6 with two runs in the sixth.
Welter's double in the seventh plated Connor with the winning run.
Cherry earned the victory with a complete game. After allowing all six of her runs over the first two innings, she grew stronger as the game progressed, indicated by the fact that three of her five strikeouts came over the final two innings.
Heinrichs led the Spartans at the plate with three hits. Almond and Mosher had two hits apiece to lead the 12-hit attack.
Jenna Devens was a tough out for the Knights. She had a double and two singles. The only time she was retired, she hit the ball hard to deep left, Olivia Bowen making the catch against the fence.
Welter had two hits despite being robbed of a base hit by Mosher.
GAME TWO
Castleton 4, SMC 3
Almond and Thorne backed a superb complete-game gem by Kylie Wright with two hits each.
The North Country Union product struck out three and never walked a batter in spacing 11 hits.
Mosher knocked in two runs and Wright had an RBI double.
But it was Lapan delivering the biggest hit of all.
Freshman Kelleigh Simpson, pitching in the same circle where she helped Lyndon Institute to the Division II state championship last June, started brilliantly, retiring the first nine Spartans she faced.
But they caught up to her in the fourth, knocking Simpson out of the game.
It ended a four-game losing streak for the 7-4 Spartans, something that was the perfect tonic for their psyche.
"I thought winning today was very important because we struggled batting in our doubleheader (losses at RPI)," Lapan said.
"Today, we proved what we could do at the plate."
"It's hard to play when you aren't playing," said Ramey, referring to the month-long layoff after a 6-1 start down in South Carolina.
"We competed today. My ask of them was to compete every pitch."
NOTES: The Spartans have yet to play a Little East Conference game. ... The Purple Knights are 6-11 and 2-2 in the Northeast-10. Their two victories in the NE-10 came in a doubleheader sweep of Southern Connecticut.
