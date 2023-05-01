CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team defeated the University of Southern Maine on Nov. 5, 2022 to win the school’s first league title in any sport since joining the Little East Conference in 2018. It was five days earlier that Kaitlin Bardellini became confident that the Spartans would win the crown.
“It was the first playoff game against Fitchburg State. They were a good team and we beat them by a lot (5-1),” Bardellini said. “I knew then that we could go all the way.”
Bardellini and her teammates celebrated on Sunday in the 1787 Room of the Campus Center where they were presented with championship rings at a banquet.
Bardellini also picked up the MVP trophy.
Coach Emily Lowell called Bardellini “not only the most valuable player but the most valuable person.
“On the field, she will outwork any opponent, she is selfless, she is humble and caring.”
Bardellini scored 21 goals and had eight assists this season.
She was one of three seniors on the team, along with Madelyn Cote and Tessa Rubocki, but the door has not closed on college field hockey for Bardellini. She will be doing graduate study in Social Work at Springfield College where she will play for the Pride, using her final season (granted by the NCAA due to COVID) of field hockey eligibility.
The ride home from Maine after capturing the LEC title is a memory Bardellini will cherish.
“The whole 3 and 1/2 hours we were blaring music and celebrating all the way home,” Bardellini said.
She is appreciative of every opportunity afforded her by attending Castleton including playing three varsity sports — field hockey, ice hockey and track and field.
“I don’t know if I could have won a championship anywhere else,” Bardellini said.
Rutland High graduate Haley Lassen was the recipient of the Hard Hat Award, given to a player who leads by example, has a selfless work ethic and understands their role on the team and does what is needed to make the team better. This award is determined by a vote of the team.
Lassen was at her best during the biggest moments. She scored the winning goal against Keene State and in the championship game against USM.
But her contributions were also significant off the field such as in the weekly book club meetings where Lowell said “she shined with what she had to say.”
The Rookie of the Year accolade went to Windsor’s Peyton Richardson.
It wrapped up a big weekend for the Richardson family which saw Peyton’s brother Ryland graduate from Norwich on Saturday and then Peyton pick up her honor the next day.
She scored three goals, dished out five assists and was playing every minute by the final eight games of the season.
Emma Patria collected the Most Improved Player Award. She earned the honor while displaying versatility, playing defense, midfield and forward.
Emily Harris is as prolific of an offensive player as has ever put on the Spartan green and white. She earned the Upper Classman of the Year honor.
Harris reached a mark in 2022 that only six players in NCAA Division III history have achieved by piling up 87 points. Her 35 goals are tied for 17th most in a single season in NCAA history.
Although she only has two seasons so far at CU, she already ranks third all-time in points and goals.
Amelia Wilson was presented with the Unsung Hero Award that Lowell described as an honor for “the player who does all the little things that don’t show up in the box score but are crucial to their team’s success.”
She was an anchor on the team’s outstanding defense and garnered an LEC Defensive Player of the Week honor as well as the LEC Championship Most Outstanding Player award.
Goalie Zoe Martin reaped the Coaches Award, an honor going to the player who best exemplifies the coach’s philosophy and principles.
Martin was twice named the LEC Goalie of the Week.
The LEC champions also prided themselves on community service whether it was mentoring at a local elementary school or hosting a Youth Day Clinic.
The players giving the most hours of community service were cited: Lassen (34 hours), Reilly Tennis (31), Theresa Culpo (28) and Maggie Schwartz with 25.
A video capturing the season was shown as part of the celebration
Each player was featured with some text next to their picture. Culpo wrote of the championship season “It was an experience that can never be recreated.”
A championship can be recreated and hopes are high with Bardellini, Madelyn Cote and Tessa Rubocki the only seniors on the 2022 squad.
Yet, Culpo’s words ring true. Only one team can ever be the one that captured the Spartans’ first LEC championship in any sport. That can’t be recreated, they own the distinction forever.
Mid-August is a special time for field hockey players. That tang in the air that makes New England a special place is not quite here yet, but the nights are getting cooler and there is the promise of another season.
The 2023 season will have the Spartans with a target on their back. It is one they wanted and is well earned.
The captains this fall will be Lassen, Harris and Wilson.
“As a coach, this spring season just made me more excited for what is to come this fall,” Lowell said.
