CASTLETON — Cadbury eggs and a sweep.
It was one sweet Easter weekend for the Castleton University softball team. The Spartans swept a Little East Conference doubleheader at Spartan Field from Keene State on Saturday, 2-1 and an 11-2 decision abbreviated to five innings by the eight-run rule.
A large sun-splashed crowd watched the Spartans earn a dramatic victory in the first game when Jess Heinrichs stroked an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, plating pinch runner Dana Elkins with the game-ending run.
Elkins was running for freshman Samera Rideout who had ripped a double down the left field line.
That was only a slice of a big afternoon for Rutland High graduate Rideout who went 4-for-6 over the doubleheader.
It was the first day playing at home for the Spartans and it did not take Rideout long to introduce herself to the home fans, going 2-for-3 in the first game and then going 2-for-3 in the nightcap with two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Spartans got two complete-game gems from Olivia Joy and Alexis Rogers.
"Olivia and AJ are two very different pitchers but they are both very good," catcher Hannah Mosher said.
"AJ gives us a lot of versatility. She can play first base and middle infield."
The sweep puts the Spartans in a pretty good place in the LEC where it pushed their record to 3-1. They are 6-8 overall.
Keene State fell to 1-4 in the league and 5-16 overall.
It was Castleton's fifth and six consecutive victories over the Owls going back to 2021.
The Spartans had been shut out in their previous three games, but on this day they got the timely hit they needed in the first game and then sprayed 10 base hits around the park in four innings of the second game.
GAME ONE
Castleton 2, Keene 1
Joy was brilliant. She struck out five and did not issue a single walk. She limited the Owls to five hits.
Her adversary was just about as good. Lilah Demmy struck out eight, walked two and also gave up five hits.
The Spartans staked Joy to an early lead by scoring in the first inning. Mosher blasted a triple into the right-center gap and she scored on Miranda Fish's infield single.
The Owls tied the score in the fifth on Sara Cote's RBI double but that only set the stage for Heinrichs.
She catalogued Demmy's approach in her mental library and it paid off with that game-winning hit in the seventh.
"I knew that she liked to throw the change-up a lot if she got down on the count. I was ready for it," Heinrichs said.
Mosher said that Joy's line of five strikeouts and no walks was typical of her work.
"That is about what she has been averaging," Mosher said. "We are not a big strikeout team with our pitchers."
That formula has been a good one: Don't beat yourself with walks and pitch to contact with trust in the defense.
GAME 2
Castleton 11, Keene 2
(5 Innings)
The Spartans put a stranglehold on this one early with five runs in the first inning and six more in the third.
They were aided by three walks and a hit batsman in the first inning
That was far more support than Rogers needed to earn her second victory of the year against one loss.
Rogers struck out three, walked two and surrendered just three hits.
The top of the Spartans order was very productive. Leadoff batter Kate LaPan had two hits and drove in three runs. Mosher had two hits and scored two runs and Allie Almond, batting in the No. 3 spot, had a double, drove in two runs and scored two more. Cleanup hitter Rideout had two RBIs and two runs scored to go with her two base hits.
Rogers did her part to keep the merry-go-round moving with two base hits and an RBI and Miranda Fish contributed a base hit.
"It was nice to finally be home," Castleton coach Eric Ramey said.
And the Spartans will be home again on Tuesday when SUNY Cobleskill comes to town for a non-league doubleheader with the first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.
NOTES: Brad Rideout, the women's basketball coach at Paul Smith's College, received his conference's Coach of the Year accolade. He was at the game to watch his daughter Samera play. ... The Spartans have a busy week. The day after they host SUNY Colbleskill, they are at Norwich for a non-league doubleheader. Saturday, it is back to LEC action at Eastern Connecticut. ... Almond and Sidney Wood, former teammates at Proctor High School, will be in opposite dugouts on Wednesday. Wood is a catcher for Norwich.
