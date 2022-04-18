CASTLETON — The first game of Castleton University's doubleheader sweep of Norwich was a walk-in-the-park 12-1 victory via the mercy rule.
Two games could not have been more dissimilar. The nightcap saw Castleton fall behind 9-1 and have to grind for a 10-9 eight-inning victory over the Cadets.
Unlike in Castleton's Little East Conference games which puts a "ghost runner" at second base to start the 10th inning, in non-conference contests, the "free" runner is used to start the eighth inning.
The highlight of the day for the Spartans was the way they threw the leather at Norwich to keep the ghost runner from scoring in the top of the eighth.
The Spartans kept the ghost runner from scoring with three highlight-reel defensive plays — one by pitcher Kylie Wright and two from first baseman Hannah Mosher.
Norwich's Rachel Kempf tried to get down a sacrifice bunt to advance Maggie Rasmussen, the ghost runner, to third base. Wright made a diving catch of the bunt and Rasmussen had to hold.
Then, Mosher made a back-handed stab of a screaming line drive off the bat of Kennedy White.
The third out came on a close play at first when Mosher made a boardinghouse stretch to pick off a wide throw while keeping her foot on the bag.
Mosher, also an outstanding defensive center fielder, makes the plays wherever coach Eric Ramey deploys her.
"Last year, I played first base a couple of times. It took me a long time. I always felt awkward there," Mosher said.
"Now, I am very comfortable playing first base."
Mosher was not surprised that the team was able to dig itself out of that 9-1 hole.
"This team has a lot of motivation. There is a lot of positivity in the dugout," she said.
Now, it is all Little East Conference games the rest of the way. It begins on Thursday with a trip to Plymouth State and finishes with more doubleheaders against Rhode Island College, UMass Boston and Southern Maine.
That stellar defensive eighth inning was in sharp contrast to the defense the Spartans played for most of the second game. It was not good and assistant coach Marc Lambert let them know it in the postgame confab.
"It was good to get those mistakes out of the way before we play those league games," Mosher said.
FIRST GAME
Castleton 12, Norwich 1
The game was halted after the top of the fifth by college softball's eight-run mercy rule.
The Cadets scored in the top of the first when Proctor's Sydney Wood walked and came home on Annika Beebe's RBI single.
But that was that for the day for the Cadets.
Olivia Joy, coming off her no-hitter at Western Connecticut, was sharp the rest of the way. She held the Cadets to five hits through her four innings, struck out two and walked one.
Machaila Arjavich pitched the final inning for the Spartans.
Wood went 2-for-2 in the leadoff spot for the Cadets.
The Spartans banged out a dozen hits with leadoff batter Katie LaPan leading the way by going 3-for-4. Mosher, Allie Almond, Jamie Boyle, Makenna Thorne and Arjavich had two hits apiece for the Spartans.
Joy raised her record to 5-4.
GAME TWO
Castleton 10, Norwich 9
(8 Innings)
The Cadets seemingly took control of the game with two big innings, scoring three in the second and six in the third, to forge a 9-1 lead.
They amassed 10 base hits in those two innings alone.
The Cadets were swinging the bats much better in this one with Laura Deaton collecting three of their 12 hits. Liliana Rolfe added two base hits.
The Cadets also had some extra-base muscle in this one with Beebe swatting a double and triple and Rolfe and Kempf adding doubles.
The Spartans mounted a comeback and the centerpiece of it was a four-run fourth inning. LaPan had an RBI double in that frame.
They kept chipping away, scoring another in the fifth, two in the seventh and the winning run in the eighth on a hit batsman to score Wright with the winning run.
The Spartans hiked their record to 13-8 and the Cadets fell to 8-14.
Wright earned the win, pushing her record to 5-1.
NOTES: LaPan was 7-for-9 in the doubleheader. ... Norwich assistant coach Daniel Alcorn is also on the Rutland High School football coaching staff and lives in Rutland. ... CU's Almond and Norwich's Wood each had two hits in the first game and it was Wood who replaced Almond as the catcher at Proctor when Proctor coach Abby Bennett moved Almond to center field. ... Mosher went 4-for-7 in the twinbill and a couple of her base hits were in the style of Ichiro Suzuki, slap hits as she moves up in the box. Mosher said she was perfecting that style even before high school and is self-taught by watching videos.
