CASTLETON — Castleton University has made the decision to have its fall sports programs not participate in any intercollegiate competitions this semester, however, each program will practice regularly throughout the season.
“The NCAA’s recommendations regarding weekly testing of all in-season athletes, coupled with the governor’s guidance on fall sports have made competition an unreachable milestone at this point in time,” said CU Director of Athletic Marketing and Communications Thomas Blake.
“We believe, despite the absence of intercollegiate competition, that our student-athletes will still have a meaningful athletics experience this semester and will have the opportunity to grow as people and as athletes through this experience.”
All Castleton fall sports programs will begin practices on Sept. 1.
GOLF
Women’s Mid-Amateur
MIDDLEBURY — The last major tournament of the year sponsored by the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association is taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury with the Mid-Amateur Championship.
Sixty-nine women, ages 30 and above, are scheduled to compete.
The 2019 champion, Tiffany Maurycy, will not be in the field, leaving the door open for last year’s runner-up Carson Laderoute of Burlington Country Club, Vermont golf legend Holly Reynolds of Copley Country Club, who placed 4th last year and Jeanne Morrissey of Williston Golf Club, who came in 5th in 2018.
Tee times on Saturday run from 8:30 a.m. until 10:10 a.m., with groups starting on both the front and back 9s.
Rain could play a factor as weather forecasters are predicting a 100% chance of rain in Middlebury.
Pairings and tee times for the final round will be determined Saturday evening. An awards ceremony will be held shortly after play is completed on Sunday.
Notable Saturday tee times include: Patty McGrath, Holly Reynolds, Jeanne Morrissey, Carson Laderoute, 8:30; Mary Beth Menduni, Gretchen White, 8:50; Ann Oday, Patrica Haas, 9; Wendy Drolette, 9:10; Heather Grier, Erika Politano, 9:20; Barbara Shiffler, Kathy Kemp, 9:30; Patricia Baroudi, 9:40; Pam Boyd, 10:10; Ellen Sheffer, 10:20.
FOOTBALL
Bills cut Hauschka
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Middlebury College athlete Stephen Hauschka was released on Thursday by the Buffalo Bills.
Hauschka spent three of his current 12-year National Football League career with the Bills.
In his NFL career, he’s made 264 field goals and has a field goal percentage rate of 85.7.
Hauschka won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2013 football season.
While at Middlebury, he was a two-time All-NESCAC selection as both a kicker and punter. He owns the school’s single-season and career records for field goals.
